International Noise Awareness Day 2023: 5 Facts about hearing loss that will blow your mind

Representational Pic |

International Noise Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 25. It helps spread awareness about the effects of noise on our welfare and health. The day aims to teach people about the effects of noise on public health.

From loud music from smartphones to noisy restaurants, several everyday activities and events generate a lot of noise. Hearing loss results when we’re constantly exposed to loud sounds. The louder the sounds, the faster the hearing damage occurs. The length of exposure to loud sounds also affects the amount of damage. However, personal hearing protection devices like earplugs or noise-canceling earmuffs can protect the ears from damage.

Noise affects people’s health, wellness, safety, and comfort. However, most people don’t even realize the impact of noise on their mental or physical well-being until too late.

This awareness day was founded by the Center for Hearing and Communication (C.H.C.) in 1996. It is an opportunity to spread awareness about the effects of noise pollution on our mental and physical health. The global campaign is observed worldwide, such as in Germany, Italy, Brazil, Chile, Spain, and the United States.

5 facts about hearing loss that will blow your mind

In the US, about 48 million people experience noise-induced hearing loss.

Hearing loss currently has no cure; it can only be managed.

A loss of hearing has been reported due to diabetes or cancer.

Research has shown that hearing loss affects people aged 12 to 64.

Only one in five people with hearing loss use hearing aids in the US.