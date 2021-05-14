International Day of Families 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

The International Day of Families is celebrated on May 15 every year. This day stresses on the various issues that families face whether it be social, economic or demographic.

This year the theme of International Day of Families is 'Families and New Technologies'. This particular theme was selected by the UN due to our battle with the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus has enforced our countries to go into lockdown.

We have had to work at home using new technologies and, children have had to go to school online through technology.

Everyone is a family going through this together, we all have had to turn to technology at this time to go about our daily lives, to learn a skill, and many more things, so we all understand what the other is going through and this theme is extremely appropriate for this year and this time.

Here are some wishes that you can send to anyone you consider family:

1. You make me smile, you are my home, my family. Happy International Day of Families.

2. Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and through thin. Happy International Day of Families.

3. I'm so very happy that God blessed me with you. Happy International Day of Families.

4. I'm so glad to be a part of this family. You'll make me smile everyday. Happy International Day of Families.

5. You'll fill me with peace and happiness each and every day of my life. I'll forever be grateful. Happy International Day of Families.

6. I respect you'll, I cherish you'll. I love you'll. Thank you for letting me be a part of the best family in the world.

7. You'll taught me what love is. I'm at my best today because you'll made me who I am. Happy International Day of Families.