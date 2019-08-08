International Celebrity photographer Francesco Nappo to become one of the top fashion photography influencer of the globe

Celebrity photography has always been a task to accomplish having a tremendous competition in the market but the ones gaining excellence in this field would succeed.

A similar story is the one of international fashion photographer Francesco Nappo, who has ace the photography by polishing his skills and nurturing them for something big.

Coming from Pompeii (Italy)his journey had a number of hurdles but leaving no stone unturned Francesco had an aim and was on to complete it by any means.

Today he has achieved a commendable position in the fashion world having to click a number of celebrities such as Biondo, Francesco Chiofalo, Federica Beninca, Andrea Melchiorre, Antonella Fiordelisi, Fabia Ferrara and many more. He has also worked for the FIDA agency of Andrea Melchiorre.

When asked about his passion for photography Francesco states “Since my childhood, I am attracted by the beauty of things and life. Photography is much more than a passion for me. It is a natural need to create, imagine, so my affection for this quote seems natural. I started photography when I was younger. I am driven by an endless ambition that allows me to grow and seek perfection, both in regard to the substance and the form for any project”.