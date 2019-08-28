Inspiring story of three friends: Round2Hell

YouTube is the impeccable source of entertainment these days. Any kind of stress, depression is quickly relieved by watching some funny, comic videos online anywhere on the go.

One such humorous, amusing channel we came across is Round2Hell. Isn’t that a weird name? But, yes it has a story behind its name and fame as well.

It’s a story of three best friends, sounds filmy right!

Well, it all was started in the year 2015. Three friends, Zayn, Wasim and Nazim dedicatedly followed their passion and won huge name and fame.

Zayn was a college dropout from Zakir Hussain College, Wasim was 12th passed from Alam College and Nazim was also 12th passed from Modern Public School.

Because of less education, there was nothing much happening to do in life. Thus, they decided to start posting football tutorial videos online. But this doesn’t work out as expected. Then they give a try by posting comic videos which worked out and they start getting immense response.

Read Round2Hell story ahead…

Zayn was superior care drifter. Once he went to car drifting. He did many scary round drifts which were shot by his friend. Zayn posted all the videos on Instagram. While watching the videos, a scary thought popped in Zayn’s mind,” What if I lose control over the car while drifting?”

“Dude, you undoubtedly may lose your hand or leg which will end in making your life hell.” Astonished Zayn!

A car round drift was not just a drift, in fact it was a round to hell. Thus, he named the Instagram video “Round2Hell”. On the very next day, they created a YouTube Channel for their comic videos and named it “Round2Hell”.

Round2Hell is popular, fun-loving YouTube channel where you will find amusing comedy videos which are sure-shot stress busters. The channel steadily started receiving name and right now it has won 8.3 Million hearts. Yes, the subscribers have reached a Million marks and are counting ahead.

During the initial days, no one support the trio, not even their parents. But a friend “Alam Saifi” showed all the support and affection towards his friends and encouraged them to become successful YouTuber.

Round2Hell has now become a full-time career for Zayn, Wasim and Nazim. Attending the YouTube Fanfest and performing there was a huge dream come true for the trio.

Indeed, Round2Hell is worth watching You Tube channel which certainly big shot in comedy industry.

The trio won’t stop here. They are planning something big in future. Making some Web Series, Short Films, Science Fiction Films are some of the ideas on which they are going to work out very soon.

All the very best to Zayn, Wasim and Nazim for their future endeavors! Keep Posting and we will surely keep Laughing & smiling!