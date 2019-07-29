Influencer Jubin Shah's growing popularity made him top YouTuber and social media star

Jubin Shah, hailing from Surat is a social media star. He is a very popular personality on Instagram, YouTube and is a well-known Fashion Influencer and Model.

Jubin currently resides in Mumbai and has accumulated over a million followers on Instagram. He was made the brand ambassador of clothing line Ektarfa. He shared photos on his Instagram page about his collaboration with the brand. His good looks and distinctive hairstyles earned him a lot of followers.

He was dating another Instagram Star Afsha and they got married on 07-03-2019.

Jubin also has a YouTube Channel which is active from 2014. After starting the channel, he was initially not much active. However, now he updates regularly and uploads new videos every now and then and has garnered over 1.2 million followers and over 2 million views to date.