 Indoor Plants To Improve Air Quality Without Much Maintenance Hassle
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndoor Plants To Improve Air Quality Without Much Maintenance Hassle

Indoor Plants To Improve Air Quality Without Much Maintenance Hassle

Mariyam UsmaniUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
'Weeping Fig' with little happy leaves is a vital indoor plant that can help you breathe better. Keep this on the window sill, roof, or courtyard to boost oxygen supply in your lungs.

'Weeping Fig' with little happy leaves is a vital indoor plant that can help you breathe better. Keep this on the window sill, roof, or courtyard to boost oxygen supply in your lungs. | Pinterest

The 'Spider Plant' is also icredible to fight pollution with bold modesty. If you are prone to anxiety, this cute plant can become your soldier to rectify the air-quality.

The 'Spider Plant' is also icredible to fight pollution with bold modesty. If you are prone to anxiety, this cute plant can become your soldier to rectify the air-quality. | Pinterest

'Money Plant' is another popular plant in Indian households. It's also associated with fortune and positivity. Low maintenance and good for environment, it's an apt pick to boost positivity.

'Money Plant' is another popular plant in Indian households. It's also associated with fortune and positivity. Low maintenance and good for environment, it's an apt pick to boost positivity. | Pinterest

'Coleus' is a beaming indoor plant to change the air-algoritham of your home and refresh the ambience.

'Coleus' is a beaming indoor plant to change the air-algoritham of your home and refresh the ambience. | Pinterest

'Areca Palm' looks like dense strings of thoughts. Fit in the indoor dark and outdoor sun exposure, the little plam tree is no less than a boon for the air.

'Areca Palm' looks like dense strings of thoughts. Fit in the indoor dark and outdoor sun exposure, the little plam tree is no less than a boon for the air. | Pinterest

The 'Peace Lily', with off-white flowers and raw green leaves, is a plant of harmony. Bring this to brighten up indoor aesthetics and improve air quality during the summer season. It fights well with carbon monoxide.

The 'Peace Lily', with off-white flowers and raw green leaves, is a plant of harmony. Bring this to brighten up indoor aesthetics and improve air quality during the summer season. It fights well with carbon monoxide. | Pinterest

You can also bring 'Aloe Vera' to sort out ecological concerns and benefit from its natural qualities for DIY beauty recipes and kitchen remedies.

You can also bring 'Aloe Vera' to sort out ecological concerns and benefit from its natural qualities for DIY beauty recipes and kitchen remedies. | Pinterest

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indoor Plants To Improve Air Quality Without Much Maintenance Hassle

Indoor Plants To Improve Air Quality Without Much Maintenance Hassle

World Bartender Day: Industry Experts On Bartending, Love For Serving The Right Drink For A Perfect...

World Bartender Day: Industry Experts On Bartending, Love For Serving The Right Drink For A Perfect...

Central Excise Day 2024: From 'Namak Styagrah' To GST Scheme

Central Excise Day 2024: From 'Namak Styagrah' To GST Scheme

Remembering Nina Simone: To Be Young, Gifted And Black

Remembering Nina Simone: To Be Young, Gifted And Black

The Link Between Air Pollution And Parkinson's Disease

The Link Between Air Pollution And Parkinson's Disease