'Weeping Fig' with little happy leaves is a vital indoor plant that can help you breathe better. Keep this on the window sill, roof, or courtyard to boost oxygen supply in your lungs. | Pinterest

The 'Spider Plant' is also icredible to fight pollution with bold modesty. If you are prone to anxiety, this cute plant can become your soldier to rectify the air-quality. | Pinterest

'Money Plant' is another popular plant in Indian households. It's also associated with fortune and positivity. Low maintenance and good for environment, it's an apt pick to boost positivity. | Pinterest

'Coleus' is a beaming indoor plant to change the air-algoritham of your home and refresh the ambience. | Pinterest

'Areca Palm' looks like dense strings of thoughts. Fit in the indoor dark and outdoor sun exposure, the little plam tree is no less than a boon for the air. | Pinterest

The 'Peace Lily', with off-white flowers and raw green leaves, is a plant of harmony. Bring this to brighten up indoor aesthetics and improve air quality during the summer season. It fights well with carbon monoxide. | Pinterest