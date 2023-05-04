 Indigo flights from Bhubaneswar to Singapore and Bangkok to begin from June 2023
These new flights will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Low-cost carrier Indigo on Wednesday, May 3 announced it will commence flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar from June 3. These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar, Indigo said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based airline has already announced its plans to connect Bhubaneswar with Dubai from May 15.

"These new connections to Bangkok and Singapore from Bhubaneswar will not only reduce travel time but also enhance global connectivity from the state," said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

The enhanced accessibility, Patnaik added, "Will increase trade and tourism, benefit the people of the state and help the government realise its goal of new Odisha."

"These new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state," said Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, Indigo.

(With inputs from agencies)

Planning an air travel? 8 tricks to book cheap flight tickets online
article-image
