 India's Poor AQI: 7 Tips To Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution
India's declining air quality is a significant issue that contributes to various health problems, including skin damage.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in India is deteriorating daily. Cities and states such as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Mumbai have recently recorded poor AQI levels. India's declining air quality is a significant issue that contributes to various health problems, including skin damage. Air pollution can lead to concerns ranging from acne to dryness. However, there are steps you can take to protect yourself from these harmful effects:

7 simple tips to protect your skin from pollution:

Regular cleanse

It is essential to wash your face twice a day to remove dirt, oil and pollutants caused by the harmful elements in the air. Opt for a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser that will remove all the dirt without drying out your skin.

Use antioxidant serums

Include serums rich in antioxidants like vitamin C or E in your daily skincare routine. These ingredients will help protect your skin from free radicals in the polluted air.

Moisturising is essential

To keep your skin hydrated and healthy, apply a good moisturiser every day. Poor AQI can dry out your skin, so look for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to prevent skin damage.

Do not skip sunscreen

Even on cloudy days, sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays and prevents damage. Pick one with at least SPF 30 daily for the protection, leading to healthy skin.

Cover up outdoors

The next essential tip to protect yourself from air pollution is to wear hats, scarves, and sunglasses to reduce direct contact with polluted air. It can also help shield your skin from UV rays.

Healthy diet

Apart from outer protection, your body internally needs nutrition and antioxidant properties to benefit skin health. Include foods high in antioxidants, like berries, nuts, and green leafy vegetables. These can help your skin fight off pollution damage from the inside.

Use a humidifier indoors

Lastly, polluted air can dry out your home environment, which can adversely effect your skin health. Using a humidifier at night helps keep your skin hydrated and prevents dryness.

