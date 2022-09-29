India’s biggest Hip Hop festival BREEZER Vivid Shuffle is back with Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda as its brand ambassador

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip hop festival, has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season with Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda as its brand ambassador. The two have been part of the festival for the last three seasons.

In its sixth year, it seeks to provide a platform for hip hop talent from the ‘streets’ of India, in a bid to make it accessible to the youth from all walks of life.

With its past five successful editions, the festival has built the biggest brand-led hip hop community in India, celebrating talent across multiple dance, music, and art forms. It will be all things hip hop - live music, dance cyphers, street-style souls, fun interactive installations, photo ops, meet and greet, also workshops at the School of Shuffle.

This edition includes a Digital Dance Battle with an opportunity to participate by uploading entries in the open category: street styles and a chance to win from a prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs. Three winners will be selected by renowned judges and each will make their way to one of the three cities with a chance to meet the Brand Ambassadors. Online registrations for the competition are due to open soon.

A two-day fest in Mumbai on the November 12 and 13 will witness high voltage Breaking Cypher Battle, top-of-the-line music artists and workshops on art, dance & music at the School of Shuffle.

“I am proud to be associated with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle for the third consecutive year, this time in an all-new avatar. It’s great to see a platform that is truly working towards carving a path for the upcoming hip-hop voices in India," said Kriti Sanon.

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, said, “In the past three years, I have seen some amazing talent take the stage at BVS. This year, I am even more excited to be a part of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s biggest-ever season, which will provide a stage for talent representation from all cities and towns of India, in a completely new format.”

For the past two years, BVS was held virtually. This year, as it comes alive back on ground, it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.