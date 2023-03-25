Indian dishes including Shahi Paneer, Keema among 'List of world's best stews and curries' | FPJ

Stew or curry are a part of every cuisine across the globe. Each country and region has its own version of these gravy dishes to pair with rice, breads, noodles and more. Recently, popular food guide 'Taste Atlas' released a list of the world's best-rated stews and curries. Indian food featured in the list with seven different dishes in the top 50 list.

Take a look:

On fifth position, featured the Indian dish- Shahi Paneer. Bhrawan Da Dhaba in Amritsar was touted to be the best place to eat Shahi Paneer.

Keema, another Indian dish was listed at 10th position and said to be tasting the best at the iconic Leopold Café in Mumbai.

After this, on 16th position was the Chicken Korma. Dal and the Goan Vindaloo featured at positions 26 and 31 respectively.

Meanwhile, Pav Bhaji and Dal Tadka were at the 39th and 40th positions respectively.

The top-rated stew was the Phaneang curry from Thailand, followed by Kare from Japan at second place. The signature Sichuan Hot Pot from China came in the third place, while the Vietnamese Stew was fourth.