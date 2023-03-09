INDIA SUPER MODEL 2023 by Dreamz Production House with Neha Dhupia

Dreamz Production House, one of the most esteemed and renowned names in the fashion industry, is back with yet another season of INDIA SUPER MODEL contest in 2023. With its aim to provide a platform for aspiring models and talent, this contest has been a stepping stone for many in the past.

The contest, which is now in its 9th season, has garnered immense popularity over the years and has helped many talented individuals make a mark in the industry. The show promises to be bigger and better this year, with many aspiring models and fashion enthusiasts vying for the coveted title.

Neha Dhupia, former Miss India and renowned Bollywood actress, graced the launch event of the contest and praised Dreamz Production House's efforts in providing a platform for budding talent. She said, "The effort of Dreamz Production House is commendable and we need more such platforms to provide opportunities to every budding talent in India."

She also emphasized the importance of beauty pageants being more than just about looks. According to her, these pageants help individuals to become strong physically, mentally, and emotionally, thereby shining as an individual.

While the show will have a few winners, it will give a platform to many aspiring models who will rule the ramp in the future. The contest promises to bring out the best in every participant and provide them with a chance to showcase their talent on a national level.

Dreamz Production House's INDIA SUPER MODEL contest has always been a launchpad for upcoming talent, and with Neha Dhupia's support and encouragement, the contestants can hope to reach new heights in their careers.

The fashion industry has always been competitive, but with platforms like this, talented individuals can showcase their skills and make a name for themselves. We wish all the participants the best of luck and hope that they make the most of this opportunity to shine on the ramp.