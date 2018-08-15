Independence Day 2020: 8 tricolour recipes to celebrate the spirit of patriotism

Independence Day is a day to feel patriotic and proud. From songs to movies to several programmes on television and radio, the day is all about remembering history and paying a tribute to our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to free us from the British rule. Nowadays, people have started celebrating the Independence Day in a very elaborate way. They love to wear all things tricolour: From dresses to accessories to youngster getting the Indian flag painted on face, hands, etc.
This is not all, the love of the tricolour has also spilled over in the culinary world. Chefs are curating dishes made in the colours of our flag. “Independence Day is celebrated with great fervour in India as it is a reminder of our country’s freedom from the British Raj. From attending a flag hoisting to decorating our home and office to listening to patriotic songs, we all like doing things that venerate this day and the brave freedom fighters that got us this Independence. Since my passion lies in cooking, I have curated a few dishes that are in the spirit and theme of this special day,” says Chef Narayan Salunke, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug.
Speaking about the inspiration behind making tricolour, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore says, “The inspiration behind curating these dishes is to give a gastronomic experience to our guests with the natural essence of vegetables while keeping the local spirit in mind.”
Now, you can impress everyone with these tricolour-inspired dishes that we have listed for you below.
- Zucchini Boat Stuffed with Tricolor Risotto
Ingredients:
Medium Zucchini 100gm
Arborio Rice 60gm
Yellow Bell Pepper Pesto 1tbsp
Basil Pesto 1tbsp
Beetroot Pesto 1tbsp
Chopped Onion 50gm
Dry White Wine 100ml
Cooking Cream 30ml
Salt & Pepper To Taste
Olive Oil 15ml
Butter 15gm
Parmesan Cheese 45gm
Method:
- In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan heat the oil and butter over medium heat
- Sauté the chopped onions (50 gms) for 2-3 minutes
- Add rice to this and stir for a few minutes until you get a slightly nutty aroma. Ensure the rice does not turn brown
- Add wine to this mix and let it cook for a while. Add a scoop of stock and let it cook. Add another scoop of stock when all the previous liquid is absorbed. Repeat the process till the rice is tender but still firm to bite
- Make three equal parts of cooked rice. Mix each part with three different types of pesto sauce coupled with cream & parmesan cheese
- Fill these three types of risotto in a blanched scooped out zucchini halves
- Sprinkle some cheese on top and serve warm
- One Pot Spinach, Beet & Garlic Linguine
Ingredients:
Refined Flour 210gm
Eggs 3 eggs
Spinach Paste 20 gm
Beet Root Paste 20gm
Garlic Paste 20gm
Salt A Pinch
Sugar 10gm
Olive Oil 15ml
Chopped Garlic 30gm
Chopped Parsley 5gm
Parmesan Cheese 50gm
Dry Oregano 2gm
Black Crushed Pepper 2gm
Method:
- Divide refine flour in three equal parts, and one egg in each part
- Add seasoning in equal quantity
- Add to this -spinach paste, beet paste & garlic paste
- Make a firm dough & let it rest for 30 minutes by keep it covered
- Make small balls of dough, roll & cut in thin strips. Let it boil in water until it cooks
- Sauté garlic in olive oil, toss pasta in a pan, season it & garnish with parmesan cheese
- Tricolor Pinwheel Bites
Ingredients:
Bread Slices 3 slices
Five Spiced Tomato Sauce 50gm
Kale Pesto 50gm
Butter 50gm
Salt To Taste
Black Pepper To Taste
Method:
- Apply butter, tomato sauce and kale pesto on a slice of bread
- Stack the bread slices – first the slice with butter, then with green chutney, then place the slice with the tomato sauce
- Sprinkle some salt and pepper
- Now slowly roll the sandwich tightly holding all three slices
- Cut the roll into one-inch pieces
- Serve with green chutney on the side
- Tricolor Chicken Dumplings
Ingredients
For Filling:
Minced Chicken 300gm
Chopped Onion 80gm
Fine Chopped Ginger 30gm
Spring Onion Chopped 20gm
Sesame Oil 5ml
Salad Oil 10ml
Salt To Taste
Chicken Seasoning To Taste
Dark Soy Sauce 5ml
For dough:
Refined Flour 150gm
Spinach Paste 1tbsp
Carrot Paste 1tbsp
Water for Mixing
Method:
- In a bowl, mix all ingredients of chicken filling and keep aside
- Knead the refined flour with a different paste till it forms a firm dough and keep aside
- Roll the dough into thin 5-inch rounds
- Fill some filling in each round
- Bring the edges together and twist to seal it
- Steam for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with different types of sauce
- Assorted Vegetable Tricolor Dumplings
Ingredients:
For Filling:
Fine Chopped Chinese Cabbage 200gm
Chopped Pokchoy 150gm
Chopped Carrot 50gm
Chopped Indian Cabbage 100gm
Salt To Taste
Veg Seasoning To Taste
Sesame Oil 5ml
Salad Oil 10ml
For Dough:
Refined Flour 200gm
Beetroot Paste 1 Tbsp
Carrot Paste 1 Tbsp
Spinach Paste 1 Tbsp
Water For Mixing
Method:
- In a bowl, mix all ingredients of veg filling and keep aside
- Knead the refined flour with a different paste till it forms a firm dough & keep aside
- Roll the dough to thin 5-inch rounds
- Fill some vegetable filling in each round
- Bring the edges together and twist to seal it in different ways
- Steam for 15 to 20 minutes and serve with different types of sauce
8. Tricolor sandwiches
- Ingredients
8 slices of brown bread
• 4 slices of white bread
- Orange layer
1 cup grated carrot
• 2 tbsp. mayonnaise
• Salt to taste
- Green layer
1 cup grated cottage cheese (paneer)
• 4 tbsp. green chutney
• Salt to taste
- Method
for the orange layer, mix together the carrots, mayonnaise and salt.
• For the green layer, mix together the cottage cheese, green chutney and salt.
• Place a slice of brown bread on your work top.
• Spread the green layer evenly over it.
• Place a slice of white bread over it.
• Spread the orange layer over the slice of white bread and top it with a slice of brown bread.
• Press it down gently.
• Cut each sandwich into three parts and serve immediately.
- Tricolor pulao
- Ingredients
1 cup rice
- Orange pulao
1 small onion, chopped
• 2 tomatoes, pureed
• 1 tsp red chilli powder
• 1/2 tsp garam masalapowder
• 1 tbsp. oil
• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds (rai)
- White pulao
1 tbsp. oil
• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds (rai)
• 1 tbsp. split Bengal gram (channa dal)
• 1 tbsp. split black lentils (urad dal)
• 3 tbsp. grated coconut
- Green pulao
4 sprigs of coriander
• 1 green chilli
• 1 tbsp. cashew nuts (or coconut)
• 1 tbsp. oil
• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds (rai)
• 1 tbsp. split black lentils (urad dal)
- Method
first cooks the rice such that each grain is separate. Spread it on a tray to cool. Once it has cooled a little, proceed.
- Orange pulao
Heat the oil in a kadai and cook the mustard seeds till they pop.
• Add the chopped onions and cook them for a couple of minutes.
• Add the tomato puree, red chilli powder, salt and garam masala.
• Cook it till the oil separates from the masala.
• Take 1/3rd of the cooked rice and toss it with the masala.
• Check the seasonings and then switch it off.
- White pulao
Heat the oil in a kadaiand splutter the mustard seeds.
• Add the channa dal and urad dal. Fry them on low heat till they turn golden brown.
• Add the grated coconut and roast it for just a minute.
• Add the salt and another third of the rice and mix well. Switch off.
- Green pulao
Put the coriander leaves, green chilli and cashews in a blender. Make a smooth paste with a little water.
• Heat the oil in a kadai and cook the mustard seeds till they pop.
• Fry the urad daland then add the ground paste.
• Cook it for a few minutes, till the raw smell is gone.
• Add salt and mix in the remaining rice. Switch it off.
- Arrange the different colored rice as per our national flag. Serve it with curry.
- Caprese pizza
Ingredients:
Toppings
- 3 medium vine-ripened tomatoes
- 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh basil
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
- 8 oz (250 g) fresh mozzarella cheese
- Coarsely ground black pepper
Crusts
- 1 tsp plus 1 tbsp (5 mL plus 15 mL) olive oil, divided
- 1 package (13.8 oz or 283 g) refrigerated pizza crust
- 1 garlic clove, pressed
- 1 oz (30 g) Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). For toppings, slice tomatoes into 1/4-in. (6-mm) slices. Place onto paper towel-lined cutting board. Sprinkle both sides evenly with salt; let stand 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, for crusts, lightly brush Rectangle Pizza Stonewith 1 tsp (5 mL) of the oil. Unroll dough onto baking stone. Press garlic into (1-cup/250-mL) Prep Bowl and combine with remaining 1 tbsp. (15 mL) oil; brush over dough. Grate Parmesan cheese using Rotary Grater; sprinkle evenly over dough.
- Cut dough lengthwise into thirds with Pizza Cutter. Carefully move dough strips slightly apart on baking stone. Bake 11-12 minutes or until bottom of crusts are light golden brown.
- While crusts bake, finish toppings. Chop basil using Knife, combine with oil in another Prep Bowl and set aside for later use.
- Blot tops of tomato slices with paper towels. Slice mozzarella cheese into 1/4-inch-thick (6-mm) slices. Arrange tomato and cheese slices in overlapping rows on baked crusts. Return to oven; bake an additional 4-5 minutes or just until cheese melts.
- Remove baking stone from oven. To serve, brush basil mixture over pizzas with black pepper.
