In Real Time

Lorna Cordeiro performing at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai on February 15, 2020 |

After many hours spent in the music space and going through thousands of images and short listing the final lot, music photo-journalist Verus Ferreira finally presents his first ever Music Concert Photography Exhibition beginning today.

Excerpts from the interview:

So tell us how did you think of having a music concert photography exhibition?

First of all, I am really happy to hold my first exhibition on music concert photography, which is probably the first ever in the country. As a music journalist, I used to regularly interview artists, attend concerts, and take photos to support the story. They were all published in various newspapers and magazines over the years. But it was only after I released my second book, ‘The Great Rock Music Quiz Book’, in December 2017, that had Guns N’ Roses’ Slash on the cover, that it struck me to really think of getting all my photos together. I categorized them artist wise and once I knew I had a good collection, I decided on displaying them at an exhibition for everyone to see. Everyone read my articles, others had my books on their bookshelves and now I wanted to let people hang my music concert photos on their walls. I am immensely grateful to Ambit Realtors and Developers, Chairman and Managing Director, Rajendra Sharma for supporting me in this venture.

Percussionist Trilok Gurtu performing at The Lost Party, Lavasa on March 7, 2015 |

What are you trying to express through your music photographs?

They say a photograph can speak a thousand words, my photographs speak a thousand songs. My pictures tell a story to which people can relate to and identify with the subject. My photos may also transport the viewer to recall the concert the photo has been shot, to whether he or she attended the concert and if so, cherishing those music moments once again on print. This will create a desire to get hold of those moments and bring it home and hang the photo on a wall. I would also like to magically bring out the fun aspect of a concert, see artists doing what they love best, seeing their emotional side, through the eye of the photographer.

Jascha Richter of Michael Learns To Rock, performing at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai on December 4, 2022 |

How did you start photographing concerts?

It started way back in the late nineties. An Indian record label Crescendo Music was tying up with the Bertelsmann Group of Germany to form BMG - Crescendo. To commemorate the merger, Crescendo Music, invited the pop - rock band Air Supply. As part of the media team, I was invited to the launch where Air Supply performed live. I remember I carried a small hot shot spool camera with me, and with that I shot my first live concert photos of my favorite band ever. I had to wait until the roll of 24 exposures were over and only then give it for processing and then view the photos I had shot. I still have those photos and will be displaying them at the exhibition.

Megadeth guitarist Dave Mustaine performing at the Harley Rock Riders Season VI, at Richardson and Cruddas, Mumbai on October 30, 2015 |

What are the challenges of photographing concerts?

While it is fun to see your music idols performing right in front of the stage, shooting images can pose a real challenge. When it comes to international artists performing in India and even overseas, the thumb rule is shooting the first 3 songs or first 10 or 15 minutes and with no flash. Once you are out of the photographer’s pit, you can no longer shoot any images. You are then part of the audience enclosure. Another major challenge is that most concerts are in low light to sudden bursts of powerful stage lights on the stage and stage truss that sometimes shoot straight into your eyes. Besides that, you also have smoke screens making it difficult to get a good shot at moving singers and guitarists which could make your picture turn blurred. Other challenges include pyrotechnics, which come in the form of fire flames and confetti cannons with multi-colored confetti popping up. All that goes well with the audience who love to see it, but it could be dangerous for a photographer who is at the edge of the stage.

Wiz Khalifa performing at Sunburn Arena, Jio Garden, BKC, Mumbai on September 15, 2019 |

In India, most concerts are now commissioned to photographer agencies who have multiple photographers at the venue. With the result, the media is not given its due importance in obtaining a photographer’s pass to shoot these big ticket concerts. Accredited media houses rely on the PR agencies sending them photos for the next day’s print edition. As for the indoor concerts, things are much better.

How big is the business of music photography in India?

There are just a few music photographers in India who really do music photography. I can count them on my fingers. Most photographers are happy to do it for free as they get a photographer’s pass and free access to the concert or festival. Unlike in the West, where concert photography is huge with big bucks paid to the photographer, here it is almost nonexistent. The reason being firstly there are no music magazines left that cater to music specifically. There is also a total lack of awareness on this kind of photography in the country. There is money in it, but it is a very niche market at the moment, although smartphone camera photography has taken over. If music photography had to be given its prominence all these years, it would have definitely grown big like other styles of photography.

(The exhibition is on till November 22 at The Bombay Art Society, Bandra, Mumbai)