Immerse Yourself In A Delicious Food Trail At These Hi-end Restaurants In Dubai

In the last few years, Dubai's fine dining landscape has seen an impressive rise, with its luxury restaurants responding to the influx of discerning visitors. While there's enough luxury, in terms of staying and exploring the city that has skyrocketing buildings, the food scene in Dubai has a special attraction. However, if you're only visiting for a short time, and want to visit them all, it is a fruitless endeavour. It is best to head to Atlantis the Palm, explore the best eateries in the city that not only deliver on flavour but also the atmosphere, service and crowd. This way, you can admire the special interior of the hotel without paying the main price for an overnight stay. Here are the restaurants where you can book your breakfast, lunch or dinner, and the door of the majestic hotel will open for you.

The hotel offers 23 different dining options including the Bread Street Kitchen and Bar by renowned TV chef Gordon Ramsey, a Japanese restaurant Nobu, Saffron and more. We have listed a few restaurants that will take you on a complete culinary trail of Dubai in one place.

Breakfast at Saffron

Located in the East Tower of the hotel, the restaurant is a huge place with a beautiful view outside. During the three-and-a-half hour breakfast you not only enjoy some delicious meals but also get to meet their in-house chefs, who are happy to guide you through their various food stations. There are more than 55 food stations with about 10 live stations serving food from across the world. For Indians, there's a separate counter that serves the best of Indian breakfast delicacies. We loved the khichdi and the sambhar tasted delicious. Keep some space for desserts, as you will see some huge sections with a variety of cakes, pastries, Danish, and Croissants.

For dinner, enjoy flavour-packed dishes as the restaurant shines a spotlight on cuisines from around the world with Southeast Asian, Indian, and seafood buffet feasts. With different themed nights to enjoy you can plan for your special evening. Each day is different at Saffron in terms of the menu. Experience the flavours of Singapore, with dishes like Kerabu, Daging, Nyonya Achar, Nasi Lemak, Chicken Rendang and more. Tuesday is dedicated to Seafood and Wednesday is for Katsu and Kimchi. If you are visiting the restaurant on Thursday, you will get to discover the flavours of India offering tantalising curries, tandoori dishes and vegetarian flavours. Thai food is reserved for Friday, while the weekend is dedicated to the feast inspired by The Spice Route from Japan, Indonesia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Europe, and Malaysia's Malay food.

Apart from daily breakfast, Friday brunch is highly recommended.

Bread Street Kitchen and Bar by Chef Gordon Ramsey

Celebrated chef from England, Gordon Ramsey has a restaurant called Bread Street Kitchen and Bar. You can experience the best in Britain in terms of food here. The illustrious interior is inspired by the original Bread Street Kitchen and Bar in London.

The menu features some of the British classics like fish and chips in a craft beer batter and a variety of burgers. For appetisers, you can choose from Tamarind spiced chicken wings, spring onions, cilantro, flatbread, avocado toast and more.

The main course has an array of salads, bread, burgers and veggies. Don't miss to try their desserts, especially Medjool date and banana sticky toffee pudding. The staff here is very courteous and we didn't find the place too expensive in terms of the price of the food, especially, when you have fast service and the taste.

South American dining at En Fuego

Located in The Avenues, along with Bread Street Kitchen, Fuego is already looking good. The dining concept here is like a multi-sensory social hub with a peppy South American party vibe. We recommend this place for dinner to admire the night view of the city. The restaurant offers South American food, live music and circus-inspired entertainment, making it a perfect spot for selfies and Instagram updates. Expect the likes of feijoada stews from Brazil, smoky mole and tacos from Mexico, and buttery arepas from Colombia. There are dishes representing the vibrant culture of Peru, and Rio De Janeiro.

But that's not all! You will be treated to interesting performances by musicians, dancers, fire breathers, flaming hoop artists, and gravity-defying acrobats. The dining room has booths and tables, bar seats at a carousel, and a bar counter. The circus-themed tented roof of the restaurant is complemented by an array of decorative pieces that feature vintage neon signs, llamas, and chandeliers shaped like a flamingo's head.

Lunch at Barracudas alongside the water park

If you are heading to the water park in the hotel, on your way is Barracudas. A beautiful restaurant giving the vibe of European downtown. Once in, you have very warm and friendly staff to welcome you.

With a range of options under one roof, Barracudas is sure to satisfy your food craving. Choose from a variety of burgers, shawarmas and tandoori meals. There's also an Indian counter that offers delicious Dosa. We recommend their burgers, especially the juicy Wagyu burger from TBJ. You can choose to dine in the dining hall or sit outside to enjoy the view. We also heard many loving their slices of Pizza – in case you would like to go for a safe choice along with some fresh and packed beverages.

Dinner at Ayamna

The Lebanese food never tasted so delicious before we tried it at Ayamna. With great service and warm staff, the food at Ayamna is unforgettable. Taking its meaning from the popular old saying, Good Old Days, Ayamna resonates with the warm feeling evoked by the memorable experiences found in Lebanese culture with food and a buzzing atmosphere. The warm, decadent, and stylish Ayamna presents a passionate fusion of beautifully sourced plates with a vibrant shisha terrace and spacious booth seating, perfect for family dinners. The kitchen offers a beautiful view of Atlantis.

For the menu, we chose to stick to vegetarian dishes. Though limited varieties, we loved the knafeh stuffed with a sumptuous creamy cheese, and hummus perfectly blended with ice served at the perfect temperature paired with pita bread was a delightful dinner for us. If you are a non-vegetarian and love seafood, this place is for you. Baked lobster, Knafeh Prawns and Halloumi are the best choices. Pair your meal with carefully crafted beverages including a range of fresh juices, innovative cocktails and Lebanese grapes.