“I’m Showing That He’s Much More Than The Angry Young Man”: Veteran film Journalist Shoma A Chatterji On Her New Book Amitabh Bachchan As The Other

Veteran film scholar, writer and critic Dr Shoma A. Chatterji has recently published her 36th book, titled Amitabh Bachchan As The Other. Based on the iconic Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan, Chatterji’s take differs from how Big B is seen as a subject amongst film writers.

The 80-year-old recently sat with Connected to India’s CEO Himanshu Verma, for an exclusive chat, where she spoke about her recent work and films in general.

Chatterji, the only woman in India to have won two national awards — Best Film Critic and Best Book on Cinema — analysed 15 films from Bachchan’s career from 1970-1990. During this time, the superstar acted in 101 movies.

Asked how she made the selection, the veteran journalist said: “My argument in every chapter is to show how he is not only the ‘angry young man’. I’m not taking away the ‘angry young man’ away from him, but I’m showing that he’s much more than that. He’s the other.”

“Now what do you mean by the other? Those who are marginal,” she added.

During the course of the chat, Chatterji also narrated her meetings with Bachchan, recalling an incident from the 90s when the thespian spoke to her in Hindi, making her ‘melt in her knees’.

