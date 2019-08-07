I Am Boleyn’s dreamy synth-pop has some questions for you

You remember dancing “On My Own” with Robyn? Now get ready to unravel your relationships with the I Am Boleyn’s new catalogue of dreamy, hypnotizing synth-pop.
Hailing from London, England, the dazzling I Am Boleyn has been stunning crowds in London, New York and now Los Angeles. Her performance at The Peppermint Club, where LA’s elite were also in attendance, solidified her as a rising star to watch.
Influenced by Goldfrapp, Mo, and MS MR, this music is one you can think, move and love to.
And she’s not just a pretty face shimmering with talent, either.
I Am Boleyn was born in St. Petersberg, Russia; she studied history at Oxford before performing all over London and New York. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll see her as the new face of the New York-based fashion label La Ligne.
Recording in Stockholm gives I Am Boleyn a chance to get away from home in London and immerse herself in singing and song-writing. The talented new star has released several smash-hit singles from “Just Friends” and “Too Much” to the mesmerizing “Limit of Love”.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)