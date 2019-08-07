I Am Boleyn’s dreamy synth-pop has some questions for you

You remember dancing “On My Own” with Robyn? Now get ready to unravel your relationships with the I Am Boleyn’s new catalogue of dreamy, hypnotizing synth-pop.

Hailing from London, England, the dazzling I Am Boleyn has been stunning crowds in London, New York and now Los Angeles. Her performance at The Peppermint Club, where LA’s elite were also in attendance, solidified her as a rising star to watch.

Influenced by Goldfrapp, Mo, and MS MR, this music is one you can think, move and love to.

And she’s not just a pretty face shimmering with talent, either.

I Am Boleyn was born in St. Petersberg, Russia; she studied history at Oxford before performing all over London and New York. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll see her as the new face of the New York-based fashion label La Ligne.

Recording in Stockholm gives I Am Boleyn a chance to get away from home in London and immerse herself in singing and song-writing. The talented new star has released several smash-hit singles from “Just Friends” and “Too Much” to the mesmerizing “Limit of Love”.