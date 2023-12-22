How You Can Be A Good Leader - Top 10 Leaders In The World

Representative Image

The list of 2023's most influential global leaders was made public by Morning Consult's Global Leader Approval poll. Over the past year, the top global leaders' approval ratings have remained largely steady. While Biden's popularity rating has moved between 35% and 45%, Modi's has been steady at over 76%.

Characteristics of a Good Leader

Integrity, self-awareness, bravery, respect, compassion, and resilience are qualities that make a successful leader. They have to be exhibiting gratitude, interacting well, and developing agility while flexing their impact and sharing the vision. Examine the ways in which all levels of your organisation can acquire and enhance these essential leadership attributes. Our communities, organisations, teams, and entire globe are shaped by our leaders. Good leaders are needed to lead us and make the crucial decisions both large and small like New Education Policy that keep things going ahead.

Essential Qualities of a Good Leader

Some of the essential qualities of a Good Leader are as follows:

Respect: One of the most vital things a leader can do is to treat people with respect on a daily basis. It promotes trust, reduces stress and conflict, and increases productivity. Beyond simply preventing disrespect, there are other aspects of cultivating a culture of respect. While demonstrating your genuine appreciation for others' viewpoints and striving to foster a sense of community within the workplace are important first steps towards fostering fairness, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace, respect can be demonstrated in a variety of ways.

Self-Awareness: Although this is a more introspective characteristic, humility and self-awareness are essential traits of a leader. Being a more self-aware person and identifying your own advantages and disadvantages will help you lead others more skillfully.

Compassion: Among the most potent and significant traits of a leader is compassion. It takes more than just listening and trying to understand others, or even just demonstrating empathy, as compassion calls on leaders to put what they learn into practice. Our research indicates that when an individual voice their concerns or raises an issue, they will not feel fully heard if their leader does not act on the information. This is the foundation of compassionate leadership, which promotes cooperation, trust, and lowers employee turnover in businesses.

Learning Ability: The capacity to make decisions when faced with uncertainty is known as learning agility. You may already be learning agile if you're a "quick study" or can perform well under pressure. But with practice, effort, and experience, everyone can develop and enhance their learning agility. Excellent leaders are, after all, also excellent learners.

Vision: Gaining commitment and inspiring people are crucial components of leadership. Leaders with a clear purpose make sure to link the everyday responsibilities of their team and each member's values to the organization's overarching goals. This can assist staff members in finding purpose in their job, which raises engagement, fosters trust, and advances priorities. It is important that you share the vision in a way that will enable others to comprehend it, remember it, and spread it further.

Communication: Good communication and effective leadership go hand in hand. The most effective leaders are adept communicators who can convey information in a number of methods, from asking for feedback and utilising active listening strategies to sharing facts and telling stories. They have good communication skills with a wide spectrum of individuals from various backgrounds, positions, levels, locations, and more, both in writing and vocally. Your company's leaders' ability to communicate with each other and with quality will have a direct impact on how well your business plan performs.

Courage: Speaking up at work can be challenging, whether you want to provide a fresh perspective, give a direct report feedback, or bring up an issue with a superior. Because it requires bravery to do what's right, courage is a crucial leadership quality. Leaders who foster a culture of high psychological safety at work empower their staff members to voice their opinions and concerns openly and honestly without worrying about the consequences. This promotes a culture of coaching that values bravery and telling the truth. Leaders and team members alike can make decisive decisions that advance the cause when they possess courage.

Influence: Influence may sound unseemly to some individuals. You cannot do the task by yourself, though, thus in order to be a leader you must be able to persuade others to accomplish it. One of the key characteristics of motivating, successful leaders is their ability to persuade others via the deliberate application of suitable influencing techniques. Manipulation is not the same as influence, which calls for authenticity and openness. High degrees of trust and emotional intelligence are necessary for it.

Integrity: For both the individual and the organisation, integrity is a crucial leadership quality. It is particularly crucial for senior executives who are setting the direction of the company and making a great deal of other vital decisions. It is important to emphasise the value of honesty and integrity to managers at all levels since, as our research has shown, these attributes may actually represent a blind spot for organisations.

List of Top 10 Leaders in the World

The list of Top 10 Leaders in the World is given in the table below:



Key Points related to the top 10 Leaders in the World

The 14th Prime Minister of India is Narendra Modi. He was elected in 2014 and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and new see the list of govt. schemes he launched.

Mexico has elected Andrés Manuel López Obrador as its 65th president. He has been in office since 2018 and previously held the position of Head of Government of Mexico City from 2000 to 2005.

The President of the Swiss Confederation is Alain Berset. He belongs to the Swiss Social Democratic Party (SP).

Australia's thirty-first prime minister is Anthony Albanese. He was elected in 2022 and is a member of the Australian Labour Party (ALP).

Brazil has elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its 39th president. He has held this position since 2023 and is a member of the Workers' Party (PT). From 2003 until 2010, he also held the office of 35th President of Brazil.