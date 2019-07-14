How to wear your Breton stripes with pride

They say each zebra’s unique stripes make the creature special. Stripes have an extraordinary way of making you look good, wherever you add it in your wardrobe. And the latest stripes to hit the fashion world are Breton stripes. However, it is a matter of knowing the right way to look good in them.
Puneet and Yatin Jain, who are fashion experts at ODHNI, reveal four words to describe Breton stripes’ charisma – subtle, sophisticated, frenzy, and bold. “The thin horizontal or vertical stripes add an instant dash of quirkiness and subtleness to the entire outfit.
A solid kurti over jeggings might not have that eye appeal as compared to Breton stripe pants or palazzo. Just like embroidered dupattas over plain kurtis have been a major hit amongst fashionistas, Breton striped shrugs over floor-length kurtis have become must-haves in every woman’s wardrobe.”
Pooja Khanna, founder of Venn, a newly launched Indian sustainable fashion brand, is all in favour of the horizontal blue or black stripes. “Breton stripes on T-shirts have become very popular, given their easy to wear comfort and pairing. It is a great option to be worn under the blazer for formal wear and a Breton T-shirt over jeans is quintessential casual wear.”
It is not rocket science to understand the reason behind any particular fashion to be popular amongst the masses and classes. Pooja calls these stripes versatile.
“It can be paired with different fabrics and can be used in different directions (vertical, diagonal, horizontal and their various combinations). Designers can create a range of garments using Breton stripes for all occasions, which makes it popular amongst them.”
Yatin too finds the stripes’ easy experimental value thanks to its compatibility. “It looks beautiful on kurtis, saris, casual lehengas, midi dresses, pants and trousers and many others and the best thing is it never goes out of style.
Today, fashion-forward ladies like to flaunt Breton staples with the same spirit as many used to do in the ’80s and ’90s. From frills to flares, designers find quirky ways to pop out the magnetism of the Breton through unique designs.”
You have to know how to incorporate the stripes without losing face. It is vital that you know how make a statement in them every time you step out in one of these attires. Puneet thinks Breton stripes are for every gender and anyone trying to make a style statement effortlessly.
He reveals, “Ranveer Singh is seen sporting stripes many a time in both formal and casual manner. The seersucker suit, for example, has made a big comeback with slight modification. B-town diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan paired a black monochrome sari with black and white striped pallu and a vintage jacket that made everyone’s heart skip a beat.
Of late, sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez received much compliments when she stepped out in a dress with both vertical and horizontal stripes that looked really cool and chic. So, Breton is for one and all and totally rocks at every occasion. Wear it as jumpsuit, gown, sari, or pants—the print just makes every outfit stand out.”
Carrying forward the suggestions, Pooja advises, “For men’s casual, it’s a great alternative to solid T-shirts and can be paired with chinos, shorts, and good old jeans. Amongst men’s formals, one can pair it with dark jeans with a solid blazer for a dinner outing.
For women, it can be paired with a denim skirt and heels for an evening out and with jeans or shorts for casual wear. T-shirt dresses in Breton stripes are also becoming popular given the breathable fabric and easy to wear comfort.”
You can also set the ramp on fire with Breton stripes accessories, right from jewellery to bags. Yatin has seen young girls drool over striped scrunchies, hair scarves, chevron bracelets, and chokers. “Amongst all, the classic black and white striped round drop earrings are perfect for formal outfits. However, striped outfits might not look that alluring over ethnic clothing,” he further adds.
Breton stripes can be your advantage if you avoid mega mistakes. Both Puneet and Yatin state in unison to avoid overdressing in this trend. “Wear it like a minimalist because these are very striking.
Throwing more and more scarves and colourful accessories over a Breton dress is a big no. Also, Breton stripes are already bold and classy, and its charm should not be overshadowed by other asymmetrical or polka dot or flowery prints.”
Pooja thinks Breton stripes can be a wardrobe staple. “And when paired right, they can make you look effortlessly chic. However, they have a casualness associated with them and when not styled properly may make you look underdressed.”
You know what to do now. Wear your Breton stripes with pride...
