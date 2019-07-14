How to wear your Breton stripes with pride

They say each zebra’s unique stripes make the creature special. Stripes have an extraordinary way of making you look good, wherever you add it in your wardrobe. And the latest stripes to hit the fashion world are Breton stripes. However, it is a matter of knowing the right way to look good in them.

Puneet and Yatin Jain, who are fashion experts at ODHNI, reveal four words to describe Breton stripes’ charisma – subtle, sophisticated, frenzy, and bold. “The thin horizontal or vertical stripes add an instant dash of quirkiness and subtleness to the entire outfit.