How to watch Netflix for free on December 5 and 6?

Streaming platform Netflix will host 'StreamFest' in India on December 5-6 that will allow non-subscribers to experience the service for free.
It will run through the entire weekend starting from December 5 12:01 AM to December 6 11:59 PM.
Non-users can sign up with their name, email or phone number, and password - and start streaming without any payment.
During the ‘StreamFest’ these non-users will get one stream in standard definition, so no one else can use the same login information.
However, the number of StreamFest viewers will be limited to provide everyone with the best experience.
In case you see a message saying "StreamFest is at capacity”, do not worry, the platform will let you know as soon as you can start streaming.
Those logging onto StreamFest will be able to access every feature that members currently use like creating Profiles (including Kids' Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi, add series or films to 'My List', watch with subtitles or dubs, use Smart Downloads on mobile, and see the Top 10 list
Currently, Netflix offers monthly subscription plans across three price slabs of Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively, apart from the Rs 199 mobile-only pack.
