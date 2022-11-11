How to take care of your pets this winter season

Pic: Freepik

In India, winters can range from mildly cold to extremely cold, so you and your pets will need to take extra precautions as the temperature drops. You would be one of many pet parents who made the same error if you believed their fuzzy coat was sufficient to keep them warm. However, for your pets to enjoy the best of the winter with you, you must ensure their health and comfort. Get your pet winter ready with these following tips:

Keep your pets at home: Keeping your pets indoors with you and your family is the best remedy for winter's ailments. Animals are vulnerable to cold. Therefore, avoid leaving pets outside when it becomes cold. Pets that spend a lot of time outside require extra food in the winter because staying warm uses up energy. Use plastic for your pet's food and water dishes since metal can become frozen and adhere to your pet's tongue in cold weather.

Cover your pets with warm clothing: These days, pet supply stores sell sweaters and jackets for animals. When you take your pet for a walk, choose the appropriate size to keep your pet warm. Dogs and cats are fortunate to have thick fur that naturally keeps them warm. Hence, refrain from shaving throughout the winter. Additionally, wait a few hours before taking your pets for a walk after bathing them. Take them outside after letting their coat fully dry.

Keep your pet's bed comfortable: During winter, avoid letting your dog or cat sleep on the floor. Pet beds and mattresses come in a variety of sizes and designs. Invest in one and watch how much your pet enjoys snuggling up on it. Additionally, put the bedding in a warm area (ideally one with carpet) where they normally sleep so that it won't seem strange. Also, be sure to keep them away from lamps, heaters, and other heating sources. Pets who approach such radiators too closely risk burning themselves.