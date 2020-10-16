How to style your jewellery this festive season

With the festive season approaching us with warmth and enthusiasm, we all are excited to celebrate the festivities, aren't we? Festival season is all about lights, excitement, friends and families, gatherings, and more.

Celebrations are an expressive method to celebrate great legacy, culture, and conventions. They are intended to cheer unique minutes and feelings in our lives with our friends and family. They assume a significant function to add structure to our social life and interface us with our families and foundations.

But what about choosing our outfits and accessories?

Looking the prettiest in the room is everything that we want isn't it? Teaming up your outfit with the right jewellery pieces and accessories makes a whole lot of difference to your entire look. In order to get the best social media-ready pictures, glam up your outfits with the right jewellery items and accessories. There are so many jewellery websites to help you with a variety of latest designs in gold earrings, gold bracelets , fancy rings, and much more.

Let us have a look at some easy to follow jewellery styles that you can try this festive season:

Maangtika, matha pattis, or headgears

These beautiful jewellery pieces can likewise assist you with capturing everyone's attention during the celebrations. Select picks, for example, a precious stone drop maang tikka or a matha patti with white kundan or a smooth headgear can cover every one of your events beginning from celebrations to wedding seasons to New Year madness. Get ready to rock your ethnic looks this festive season with these beautiful and underrated jewellery items. Team it up with a chic outfit and you are good to go.

Gold Bracelet and Kadas

Don’t forget to adorn your wrists with a classy gold bracelet or a chunky and sophisticated kada to team up with your special outfit. Accessorizing your wrists is important as empty wrists never look too good. Wearing a classy gold bracelet or a kada can never go wrong and can be a multi-purpose jewellery item for your vanity.

Statement Ring

A beautiful, elegant and uniquely designed ring draws everyone’s attention. Team up a classy georgette or silk saree with a big kundan or gemstone ring and it will compliment your look altogether. Statement rings can be worn with westen as well as traditional outfits and hence, you are good to go with that one for any occasion this festive season. Whether it is a pooja or an after party, you can pull it off with anything.

Chokers and Pendants

Planning to wear that deep neckline blouse? Team it up with a classy choker pr pendant piece and it will simply look super chic and stunning. Chokers and statement pendants are attractive and can never remain unnoticed. They are bold and strong. You don’t have to wear too much jewellery as this one jewellery piece is enough to attract the limelight.

Traditional Gold earrings and danglers

These never go out of trend! A ton of us have some truly beautiful bits of Indian jewellery. Heavy and well crafted traditional pairs of earrings go pretty well with those heavy Kanjeevaram or Banarasi silk sarees. If you are married they are also perfect for Karwachauth. From traditional temple jewellery designs to conventional kundan and gemstones, there is a vast array of designs available to glam up your attires.

Get ready to leave a mark wherever you go this festive season with these latest jewellery styles and ideas. Festive season is here, and it’s time to play dress up. Don’t wait any further and choose your style for the festivities from the authentic jewellery websites and portals.