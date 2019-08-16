How blogger and influencer Rajni Khaitan came through with flying colours at a very young age!

Rajni Khaitan's blogging journey started when one of her friends encouraged her to start it; she always had a thing for dressing-up & getting clicked. One fine day, they finally shot a few pictures near her friend's place & after a lot of courage Rajni finally posted it on her blog & Instagram.

Rajni has completed her degree in Graphic Designing, BA(AVFX), Jewellery Designing from Sawansukha Institute of Gemology & Jewellery Designing.

Rajni Khaitan learnt the true meaning of independence after doing what her heart desired. She left her 9-5 job to become a full time blogger & since then there has been no looking back for her.

Initially she worked as a graphic designer for 4 years & started blogging side by side. She managed early morning shoots before office hours & weekend shoots for her blogs.

Choosing blogging as her career has truly been an amazing experience for Rajni. She is doing what she loves hence she loves what she does.

Interestingly, the opportunity that Rajni has gotten, fits with her wider career goal. She gets to know about new products & brands; she also makes her followers aware of these brands through her social media channels.

Also, she feels that blogging has become a great profession lately, something which people never thought about earlier. Rajni believes that there are many new ways to showcase one’s talent through blogging.

Additionally, Rajni has her own Social Media Marketing co. by the name 'Look At That Design' which deals in creative designs & social media management of brands & startups. She is also hopeful to learn more about Jewellery & blogging field apart from that.

As for Rajni, she is looking forward to explore more in coming time & be her best self! She is super excited to take up challenging opportunities!