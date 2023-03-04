Holika Dahan 2023: City-wise muhurat, puja vidhi and significance | free pik

Holi is colourful and auspicious festival in India which is celebrated with full enthusiasm. A day before Holi, Holika bonfire is lit which signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:17 pm on March 6 and end at 06:09 pm on March 7.

City-wise Holika Dahan Muhurat as per Drik Panchang:

New Delhi - 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm

Noida - 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm

Gurgaon - 6:25 pm to 8:52 pm

Chandigarh - 6:25 pm to 8:53 pm

Jaipur - 6:31 pm to 8:58 pm

Mumbai - 6:46 pm to 9:11 pm

Pune - 6:42 pm to 9:07 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:45 pm to 9:11 pm

Kolkata - 5:42 pm to 6:09 pm

Hyderabad - 6:24 pm to 8:49 pm

Bengaluru - 6:29 pm to 8:54 pm

Chennai - 6:18 pm to 8:43 pm

Puja Samagri for Holika Dahan:

To perform Holika Dahan, Kalash containing water, a garland made of cow dung, akshat, flowers, garlands, roli, moli, jaggery, turmeric, moong, batashe, gulal, coconut, and wheat baaliyan.

Puja Vidhi:

Holika puja is performed by lighting a bonfire collectively by people living in a common society at night to mark the victory of good over evil. People worship the place where Holika is burnt, wrap the wood with moli seven times, and sprinkle holy water, kumkum and flowers on it.

Significance:

There are various mythological stories that shows the significance of Holi. The most famous being about the king Hiranyakashipu and his son, Prahlad who was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The king who wasn't happy with this, as he wanted his son to consider the king as the supreme lord of the universe. He asked his sister Holika who was granted a boon which made her immune to fire to sit in the fire with Prahalad on her lap. But by the grace of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad survived the fire but Holika was consumed in the same fire.

Thus Prahlad, the representative of good triumphed while Holika the symbol of evil was defeated. It is from Holika that Holi originated. Therefore, we lit huge bonfires every year on the eve of the full moon night to symbolise the burning of Holika and to celebrate the victory of good over evil.