Holi 2023: Parties to attend in Goa during the festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours is right around the corner. The most anticipated and loved festival will be celebrated on March 7. The festival that celebrates the ultimate triumph of good over evil is celebrated in different ways across India.
Holi also brings a reason to travel, party, meet your loved ones, and enjoy! Make sure to take that much needed vacation to your hometown or to a new destination.
If you are traveling to Goa to celebrate the festival of colors and are not sure what to do beyond visiting beaches and pubs, we have got you covered. You can visit some of the most happening Holi parties in Goa.
Here are 9 Holi parties to attend in Goa on March 7 and 8.
March 7
Colorland Goa Holi Party 2023
When: 9:30 am onwards
Where: Nazri Resort, near Saunta Vaddo, Baga, Goa
Price: Rs 800 onwards
Tito's Holi Fest
When: 10 am onwards
Where: Club Tito's, Baga, Goa
Price: Rs 2,000
Dhurvat Holi festival Goa
When: 10 am onwards
Where: Ruusu Beach Lounge, Anjuna Beach, Goa
Price: Rs 500 onwards
Holi Colorfest Goa 2023
When: 10 am onwards
Where: Yash shooting Hub, Goa
Price: Rs 399 onwards
March 8
Biggest Bollywood Beach Party
When: 12:30 pm onwards
Where: The White Goa, Morjim, Goa
Price: Rs 1,499 onwards
Festival of Colors
When: 11 am onwards
Where: Marbela Beach Resort, Morjim, Goa
Price: Rs 1,250 onwards
Recca Holi feat Wazir Patar, Ikka
When: 10 am onwards
Where: Recca by the Beachfront, Anjuna, Goa
Price: Rs 749 onwards
Holi Moo! Festival
When: 12 pm onwards
Where: Raasta, Anjuna, Goa
Price: Rs 500 onwards
Mohe Rang De
When: 10 am onwards
Where: La Alphonso By FOXOSO Beach Resort, Morjim, Goa
Price: Rs 1,500 onwards
