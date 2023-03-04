Holi 2023: Parties to attend in Goa during the festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours is right around the corner. The most anticipated and loved festival will be celebrated on March 7. The festival that celebrates the ultimate triumph of good over evil is celebrated in different ways across India.

Holi also brings a reason to travel, party, meet your loved ones, and enjoy! Make sure to take that much needed vacation to your hometown or to a new destination.

If you are traveling to Goa to celebrate the festival of colors and are not sure what to do beyond visiting beaches and pubs, we have got you covered. You can visit some of the most happening Holi parties in Goa.

Here are 9 Holi parties to attend in Goa on March 7 and 8.

March 7

Colorland Goa Holi Party 2023

When: 9:30 am onwards

Where: Nazri Resort, near Saunta Vaddo, Baga, Goa

Price: Rs 800 onwards

Tito's Holi Fest

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Club Tito's, Baga, Goa

Price: Rs 2,000

Dhurvat Holi festival Goa

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Ruusu Beach Lounge, Anjuna Beach, Goa

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Holi Colorfest Goa 2023

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Yash shooting Hub, Goa

Price: Rs 399 onwards

March 8

Biggest Bollywood Beach Party

When: 12:30 pm onwards

Where: The White Goa, Morjim, Goa

Price: Rs 1,499 onwards

Festival of Colors

When: 11 am onwards

Where: Marbela Beach Resort, Morjim, Goa

Price: Rs 1,250 onwards

Recca Holi feat Wazir Patar, Ikka

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Recca by the Beachfront, Anjuna, Goa

Price: Rs 749 onwards

Holi Moo! Festival

When: 12 pm onwards

Where: Raasta, Anjuna, Goa

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Mohe Rang De

When: 10 am onwards

Where: La Alphonso By FOXOSO Beach Resort, Morjim, Goa

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards