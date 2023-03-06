e-Paper Get App
Holi 2023: No river rafting in Rishikesh this festival of colours, check details

Rishikesh sees a peak of tourist footfall during the festival of colors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Holi, the festival of colours is almost here! This much-loved festival is celebrated across India in different ways. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 in India, except in the state of Maharashtra, where the festival will be celebrated on March 7.

People flock to various destinations to celebrate the festival of colors, and "Rishikesh" is one of the most popular tourist destinations in North India.

Rishikesh sees a peak of tourist footfall during the festival of colors. The city is known for its beautiful mountains, rivers, temples and adventure sports. But for the first time, there will be no rafting activities on Holi this year.

Authorities have taken this decision unanimously after an agreement between the Rishikesh rafting operators and the police administration.

A decision was taken after a meeting between the inspector-in-charge Ritesh Shah and rafting representatives, according to The India Today.

Shah said that operating the adventure on the festival becomes a big challenge, due to the overflow of tourists as well as safety concerns.

If anyone is found rafting on the day, legal action will be taken against them.

The rafting committee representatives have requested active cooperation by the police on this matter.

Security has been beefed up in view of the festival and the over crowding.

Holi 2023: Outsiders 'Not Allowed' at Santiniketan's 'Basanta Bandana' this year
article-image

