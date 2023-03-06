Holi 2023: 6 easy-steps to make Cream Cheese & Hazelnut Stuffed Gujiya at home

If you are bored of eating those traditional Mawa Gujiyas and want to try something new, here's an experimental Cream Cheese & Hazelnut Stuffed Gujiya recipe by Chef Bhumika Bhurani for Cremeitalia.

Cream Cheese & Hazelnut Stuffed Gujiya

Ingredients

1/2 cup Flour

1/2 tbsp Ghee

Pinch of Salt

Water (as required to form a soft dough)

1/4th cup Cremeitalia Mascarpone

1 tbsp Castor Sugar

1/2 tbsp chopped Pistachios

1/4th tsp Thandai Powder

Oil for frying

Method

Add flour ghee and salt to a bowl. Mix well to form a sandy texture. Add water to form a soft dough. Rest the dough for 15 mins.

Add Mascarpone, sugar, pistachios and Thandai Powder to a bowl. Mix well until the sugar melts.

Roll out the dough into a circle and add a dollop of filling in the centre. Close the dough forming a semi circle. Make sure to tap out any air bubbles.

Pinch and fold the corners to form a seal at the edges as shown in the video.

Chill the formed gujiyas for 15 mins.

Fry in hot oil on medium to high flame.

