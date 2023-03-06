Holi 2023: 6 easy-steps to make Cream Cheese & Hazelnut Stuffed Gujiya at home

If you are bored of eating those traditional Mawa Gujiyas and want to try something new, here's an experimental Cream Cheese & Hazelnut Stuffed Gujiya recipe by Chef Bhumika Bhurani for Cremeitalia.
Cream Cheese & Hazelnut Stuffed Gujiya
Ingredients
1/2 cup Flour
1/2 tbsp Ghee
Pinch of Salt
Water (as required to form a soft dough)
1/4th cup Cremeitalia Mascarpone
1 tbsp Castor Sugar
1/2 tbsp chopped Pistachios
1/4th tsp Thandai Powder
Oil for frying
Method
Add flour ghee and salt to a bowl. Mix well to form a sandy texture. Add water to form a soft dough. Rest the dough for 15 mins.
Add Mascarpone, sugar, pistachios and Thandai Powder to a bowl. Mix well until the sugar melts.
Roll out the dough into a circle and add a dollop of filling in the centre. Close the dough forming a semi circle. Make sure to tap out any air bubbles.
Pinch and fold the corners to form a seal at the edges as shown in the video.
Chill the formed gujiyas for 15 mins.
Fry in hot oil on medium to high flame.
