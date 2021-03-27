Holi 2021: Date, tithi, significance, legend - all you need to know

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival. It is commonly known as the “festival of love”, the “festival of colours” and “the festival of spring.” It celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year Holi will begin on Sunday, March 28 and will end on Monday, March 29. This festival has become popular among non - Hindus as well.

Holika Dahan 2021 Date & Shubh Tithi :

Holika Dahan Date - March 28, Sunday

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurta - 06:37 PM to 08:56 PM

Bhadra Punchha - 10:13 AM to 11:16 AM

Bhadra Mukha - 11:16 AM to 01:00 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - March 28 at 03:27 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends - March 29 at 12:17 AM

There are many tales as to how the festival of Holi came to be:

1. One being about Lord Vishnu’s devotee Prahlada, who was the son of a demon named Hiranyakashipu. Hiranyakashipu was against his son’s belief in Lord Vishnu and kept hatching plans to kill him. One day he planned to kill his son in the bonfire, and for this he sought the help of his sister Holika, who was also a demon. As per Hindu mythology, Holika had a divine shawl that was gifted to her by Lord Brahma to protect her from fire. She convinced little Prahalad to sit with her in a huge bonfire. However, instead of Prahalad, Holika got burned. The divine shawl saved the little boy and burned Holika into ashes.

2. Another was about Lord Krishna, another avatar of Lord Vishnu and his love, Radha. Krishna who was dark - skinned playfully complained to his mother about his complexion, his mother told him that Radha would like him as he is and that he can even ask her to paint his face and hers in any colour of her choice. Radha agreed to this and the colour that was on her face reflected on his and vice - versa. This was the occasion where RadhaKrishna became one and came to be understood as part of one another.

Holi celebrations start on the night before Holi with a Holika Dahan. People gather together and perform religious rituals in front of the bonfire and pray that their internal evil be destroyed the way Holika was killed in the fire. The next day is celebrated as Rangwali Holi where people smear colour on each other. Groups of people carry drums and musical instruments and sing and dance. On the same day in the evening, they dress up and visit their friends and family.