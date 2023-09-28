Helicopter Services Commence In Manipur And Mizoram

Helicopter Services Begins Between Manipur And Mizoram | Representative Image

The much-anticipated helicopter service between Manipur and Mizoram commenced operations on September 27, 2023.

The commencement of helicopter services between Manipur and Mizoram is a significant step in enhancing connectivity in India's Northeastern region. These helicopter flights will operate between Churachandpur in Manipur and Mualpui Helipad in Mizoram.

According to reports, the Manipur State Government has issued a notification specifying that the fare for the Churachandpur to Aizawl route is set at INR ₹4500, while the fare for Aizawl to Churachandpur is ₹6000.

The inaugural helicopter flight departed from Manipur's Imphal International Airport and flew to the Mualpui helipad in the southern area of Aizawl, Mizoram, as reported.

This initiative, known as the Heli Service, is part of a broader effort for the Northeastern states, with support from the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is expected that this helicopter service will greatly enhance connectivity between Manipur and Mizoram, simplifying travel between these destinations.

The Manipur Transport Department has stated that this initiative falls under the Government of India's Helicopter Service scheme for the Northeastern states, with backing from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, it's important to note that the helicopter take-offs from Imphal International Airport in Manipur will be subject to weather conditions.

