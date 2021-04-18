Heard about the new dating trend Hardballing? Here's what it means

New Delhi: Finally, a dating trend most women can get on board with! What is 'hardballing' you ask? The term means "dating like a CEO" and not wasting time on people that cant give you what you are looking for. When you are single and searching for love, sometimes the fantasy of wanting to be in a relationship can blind you into thinking that the connection you are nurturing is leading to commitment. We see all the signs of someone not wanting to commit, yet we stick around in hope that one day they might. We don't allow ourselves to acknowledge that there are many other people out there who we can get to know. Instead, we get attached and fixated on that one person who is stringing us along.

This fabulous new trend should be coined as the 'ultimate rule for dating'. 'Hardballing' is a concept where you are not afraid to say what exactly it is that you are looking for (commitment, long-term relationship) and won't waste time if you are not receiving that back. It is the confidence one has to go after what they want. A lot of the time we know this but are too afraid to come off clingy, needy, or freak someone out.