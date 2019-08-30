He came, he saw, he conquered! Check out how Safak Kural became a popular influencer

Fashion icon Safak Kural is literally the name everyone is talking about on social media. He is a multi-faceted personality who is not just a fashion influencer but is also a lifestyle and travel influencer. When he was 14, he made up his mind to make his career in fashion. He has done diploma courses in fashion design, visual merchandising and marketing. After completing his course, he got into the fashion and retail industry. He has been in the industry for more than 15 years has collaborated with top brands including Zara, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Pull & Bear, Carrefour, Collezione among others.

His work has taken him to places and he has travelled across 35 different countries of the world. Talking about his journey from struggle to success, he said, “My life was not a bed of roses. I have earned it. I was always fascinated with fashion and lifestyle. I believe fashion is not what you are born with. You need to create it. My work has taken me to different places in the world, which saw my love for travel. That is when I felt that I can influence people’s lives with being a fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer. It has been a roller-coaster journey so far and my target is to travel to 15 more countries by the end of 2020.”

Four years ago, he started his own blog named taxidriverdrivesfashion.com which is inspired by the 1976 film ‘Taxi Driver’. The thing which makes his blog different from others is that it keeps people updated about latest news apart from giving an insight about fashion, travel and lifestyle.

His Instagram profile boasts 145K followers and he makes them happy by doing a lot of giveaway contests. Apart from this, he has been featured in top magazines and has also been a part of several radio interview shows. He added a feather in his cap, as he recently bagged the ‘Best International Blogger’ award of 2019 in Turkey.