'Have Hot Nashta For Evening Snack': Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Shares Pro Tip For Young Working Girls

Canva/Instagram

Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar not only believes in easy ways to live a healthy and happy life but also keep sharing tips to her followers on Instagram. She has trained numerous celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Shetty and many more. What all of them have in common because of their dietician is that they fell in love with local produce and delicious, nutritious home cooked meals.

In her recent Instagram reel, Rujuta shared why it is important for young working girls to have an evening snack. Not just any snack but a piping 'Hot Nashta'. The one health tip for every young working girl is this secret, "Have a hot Nashta between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm everyday".

What are the benefits of eating 'hot nashta' in the evening?

"4-6 pm is crucial for our wellbeing, it’s the time when cortisol naturally drops but only if you are being smart. If you are hypoglycaemic (going without food at this hour) then cortisol misbehaves, making you hangry, restless, sleepless", shared Rujuta in her caption.

While explaining how this evening nashta affects your energy levels, she said that firstly, it allows you to unwind and de-stress. All your work stress vanishes with a plate of hot food, you reach home feeling fresh and not tired.

Secondly, it reduces your cravings, especially late night cravings. Young girls surely understand and relate to the Pre-periods, periods and post periods situations where they have apaetite fluctuations and having a 'hot nashta' between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm helps in managing these cravings and reducing the variations.

Canva

Lastly, having a 'hot nashta' in the evening allows you to have a small and light dinner which also helps you in sleeping better. You wake up fresh with a well rested stomach and restore energy. Sabudana khichdi, thalipeeth, tikhat sheera, dosa, ragi dosas are some of the snack options you can savor.

Along with sharing easy diet and workout tips, Rujuta also emphasises on the traditional ways of eating food. She reminds her viewers that Indians have always had nutrition in their food from ages and that we do not need new fads and expensive food items to stay healthy. She also emphasizes on learning how to eat in moderation/portion control so that you don't have to restrict yourself from indulging in your favourite foods.