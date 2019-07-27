Harpreet Talwar coming with rapper Emiway Bantai at playboy club in Delhi

Harpreet Talwar (Kabir Talwar), an Entrepreneur and the owner of one of the most popular clubs in New Delhi. He owns RSPV, Jazbaa and Play Boy Club in Delhi. The restaurant and club Jazbaa and Playboy are at Samrat Hotel under his Firm Fit Fresh Food (India). Harpreet Talwar (Kabir Talwar) was a Delhi University graduate with financial family background. He launched Fit Fresh Food under which they acquired RSVP, Jazbaa and Playboy Club, Delhi. He is also the owner of other companies under which he imports furniture, footwear, and jewelry.

Harpreet Talwar (Kabir Talwar) says about his Fit Fresh Food, “Fit Fresh Food offers a complete dining and lounging experience and is dedicated to offering a premium experimental dining experience to its clientele. In this new era of fitness consciousness, we offer people healthy-eating options which are our major plus point.”

For Fit Fresh Food he awarded Times Power Icon award for his contribution to Food and Nightlife by Times in 2018.

