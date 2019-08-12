Harpreet Talwar aka Kabir Talwar – The Numero Uno in the Clubbing business in today’s time

Harpreet Talwar aka Kabir Talwar is one of the most successful entrepreneurs and top names in the clubbing business. He is the owner of many popular clubs like RSVP, Jazbaa and Play Boy Club in India’s capital city, New Delhi. The restaurant and clubs, Jazbaa and Playboy Club are at the 5-star Samrat Hotel under his firm Fit Fresh Food (India). He graduated from Delhi University with having a financial family background. The Fit Fresh Food (India) was launched by him under which they acquired RSVP, Jazbaa and Playboy Club. Apart from this, he also owns companies which have expertise in importing furniture, footwear, and jewellery.

When asked about his firm Fit Fresh Food, he said, “Fit Fresh Food offers a complete dining and lounging experience and is dedicated to offering a premium experimental dining experience to its clientele. In this new era of fitness consciousness, we offer people healthy-eating options which are our major plus point.” He added a feather in his cap when he received the Times Power Icon Award for Fit Fresh Food for his immense contribution to food and nightlife by the Times Group in 2018.

He has become a monopoly when it comes to clubs and is considered as one of the most successful entrepreneurs. Recently, Harpreet Talwar even joined hands with rapper Emiway Bantai at the former’s Playboy Club in New Delhi. In such a competitive world, Harpreet stands out of all when it comes to the clubbing business. Having any weekend plans? Book your tables and have the best time of your life at any of his clubs in the capital city.