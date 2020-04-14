Happy Puthandu 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to send over WhatsApp or SMS

1. The dawn is about to break, to give light to a brighter road, let us promise to take a step forward to spread happiness in everyone's life. Puthandu Vazthukal!

2. New aspirations, new hopes, new dreams, it’s a new beginning. May all your dreams come true and give you the joy that you always wished for. Puthandu Vazthukal!

3. Greet the Puthandu with great hope, enthusiasm, and expectation. Hope for a year that is full of only joy, happiness, serenity and opulence.

4. Another Puthandu knocks! Let us expel our worries and errors and start anew Puthandu Vazhtukal!

