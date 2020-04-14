Happy Puthandu 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to send over WhatsApp or SMS

1. The dawn is about to break, to give light to a brighter road, let us promise to take a step forward to spread happiness in everyone's life. Puthandu Vazthukal!
2. New aspirations, new hopes, new dreams, it’s a new beginning. May all your dreams come true and give you the joy that you always wished for. Puthandu Vazthukal!
3. Greet the Puthandu with great hope, enthusiasm, and expectation. Hope for a year that is full of only joy, happiness, serenity and opulence.
4. Another Puthandu knocks! Let us expel our worries and errors and start anew Puthandu Vazhtukal!
10. Hope this New Year, ushers in hope, a renewed confidence and the will power to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.
11. This New Year Day, I hope and pray that the Almighty restores peace and harmony in society. May no one suffer from illness and may there be no war. On the pious occasion of New Year, here's sending across my sincere prayers. A very Happy Puthandu to you and your loved ones.
12. May this New Year usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Ellorkum Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.
