Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages to share on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram

The truly enjoyable festival of Lohri is celebrated on 13th January, a day before Makar Sankranti. Lohri is a festival where dancing, singing and having incredibly tasty food are on the menu.

People celebrate by lighting Lohri(bonfire) in their communities and outside their homes. They dance around and bid good bye to the sorrows of the previous year and welcome the new year with open arms.

Here are the best images and messages to wish a very happy Lohri to all the loved ones.

1. May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri!

2. पॉपकॉर्न की खुशबू, मूंगफली की बहार,

लोहड़ी का त्योहार आने को तैयार,

थोड़ी सी मस्ती, थोड़ा सा प्यार।।

मुबारक हो आपको लोहड़ी का त्योहार