Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages to share on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram

The truly enjoyable festival of Lohri is celebrated on 13th January, a day before Makar Sankranti. Lohri is a festival where dancing, singing and having incredibly tasty food are on the menu.
People celebrate by lighting Lohri(bonfire) in their communities and outside their homes. They dance around and bid good bye to the sorrows of the previous year and welcome the new year with open arms.
Here are the best images and messages to wish a very happy Lohri to all the loved ones.
1. May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri!
2. पॉपकॉर्न की खुशबू, मूंगफली की बहार,
लोहड़ी का त्योहार आने को तैयार,
थोड़ी सी मस्ती, थोड़ा सा प्यार।।
मुबारक हो आपको लोहड़ी का त्योहार
3. May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love. Happy Lohri!
4. फिर आ गयी भांगड़ा के बारी,
लोहड़ी मानाने की करो तैयारी,
आग के पास सब आओ,
सुंदर मुंदरीए जोर से गाओ।।
लोहड़ी की ढेर सारी बधाईयां..
5. Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali and popcorn with all and spread happiness. Happy Lohri!
6. सर्दी की थर्राहट में मूंगफली, रेवड़ी और गुड़ की मिठास के साथ
लोहड़ी मुबारक हो आपको
दोस्ती और रिश्ते की गर्माहट के साथ
हैप्पी लोहड़ी 2021
7. May this Lohri bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Lohri 2021!
8. Punjabi Bhangra te makhan-malai, punjabi tadka te dal frai, tuhanu LOHRI de lakh lakh vadhai..!! HAPPY LOHRI
9. May you enjoy this festival with lots of singing and dancing, enjoyment and merriment. Wishing you lots of smiles and success this Lohri.”
10. "Let us dance around the bonfire and spread happiness and joys around us to make it a memorable Lohri for everyone. A very Happy Lohri to all.”
