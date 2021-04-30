'Happiness wali immunity': Here's how you can attend free online sessions on positive communication amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are forced to live in isolation. And due to the constant negative news floating around, panic and fear is taking over us. Even before one can fight the catastrophic virus, one gets defeated mentally. To help people get through this terrible time, the Art of Living is conducting free online sessions on positive communication.

The Art of Living team of over 100 volunteers and meditation teachers have put together a campaign to hear individual people out and let them know that "we are there for you".

The Art of Living is conducting free live 30 minutes sessions with meditation teachers on Zoom from 6 am to 11 pm . The sessions will be held back to back, the entire day, for 30 days.

"We are there to hear people out. We will also equip you with simple but powerful meditation techniques to strengthen your immunity and to calm your minds to get through these tough times. Please remember you are not alone, together we will sail through this," their press release read.

You can register at : hawai.live

Contacts: 9172525524, 9619765192, 8369319748