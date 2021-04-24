Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 27. Lord Hanuman is known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram and his birthday is known as Hanuman Jayanti. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by his devotees.
The auspicious festival is celebrated on a full moon day or 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. It falls on Chaitra Poornima.
The Chaitra Purnima Tithi begins at 12:44 PM on April 26, 2021 and ends at 9:01 AM on April 27, 2021
Here are a few wishes and greetings you can send to your loved ones:
May Lord Hanuman bless you with all you need and desire. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
Sending warm wishes to you and your family. May you always be happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
May we always be kind to one another on this auspicious Hanuman Jayanti and on the days to come. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!
