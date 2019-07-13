Hans Molenkamp: Leveraging network to build net worth

Hans Molenkamp may be a familiar face for MMA fans, just scroll through your Instagram feed and you can spot him in pictures of famous fighters such as Conor McGregor and Kimbo Slice. Molenkamp is a brand builder, marketing architect, and influencer strategist; the man behind some of the biggest brand deals in combat sport, including McGregor’s high profile signing with Monster Energy. Conor himself has frequently mentioned all the hard work that Hans has done for mixed martial artists like him, thanking him personally for helping “fighters provide for themselves and their families.”

Hans has been able to harness the power of social media, having grown his following ten-fold in just a year and a half and reaching over 90k followers on Instagram. He is a believer in the power of social media, and engages with his followers regularly. Hans believes that the consistent quality content he puts out is what is most important, it’s the real driving force behind his growth on social media.

Molenkamp’s personal mantra when it comes to business is simple, “Your network is your net-worth”, creating a strong network of friends and followers and building your own personal brand translates directly to future financial success. Utilizing his skills in marketing, design, photography and business, Molenkamp has built an idenitity for multiple companies and athletes in his long and varied career, helping them to gain much greater visibility, wider reach, and higher valued sponsors. Although he is undoubtedly a businessman with a keen entrepreneurial instinct, the vast network and the connections he has made over the years have helped to boost his career.

Hans has a proven track record for discovering talent early on and sponsoring major athletes before they hit the mainstream; the likes of Connor McGregor, Rampage Jackson, and Kimbo Slice have all been discovered by him. It’s no surprise, after all he comes from an sports background and has previously worked as a marketing director for DC Shoes and OSIRIS; he spotted the talent and fan appeal of pro skateboarders Danny Way and Corey Duffel and professional surfer Jamie O’Brien too. Hans also produced and directed award-winning television commercials for the ‘We are OSIRIS’ campaign. When speaking about the campaign, Hans stressed on the importance of creating the “emotional connection through the eyes of our world-class athletes” coupled with music and art to create “an authentic overall brand campaign.” Following up on the astronomical success of his Monster Energy MMA team, Molenkamp recently made a deal with cbdMD, bringing the oil firm to Bellator MMA as an official partner.

Molenkamp certainly keeps himself busy through all his business ventures, client consultations, social media posts, and tough training regime it’s what he thrives on. “I didn’t choose my career, it chose me,” Hans explains, “I never turn down work, so when asked to do something I would just do it regardless of the turnout, and eventually I became a jack of all trades, someone who offered extreme value to many people and companies.”