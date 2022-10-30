Halloween 2022: 4 spicy coffee recipes to add spooky fun to your evening celebration

Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino

The most famed recipes you should try making at home this Halloween. This tasty, delicious, and easy to make recipe can be tried as a vegan option.

Ingredients

30ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

200ml milk

3 tsp pumpkin puree

15ml honey

Nutmeg (pinch of)

Cinnamon 1 stick

Whipped cream

Directions

In a pan take milk, honey, pumpkin purée, cinnamon stick and nutmeg and boil it in medium heat. Once milk starts boiling, remove it from the fire and also remove the cinnamon stick. Pour milk mixture into a French press and just push and pull the plunger for 6-8 times to get nice silky and smooth texture foam. Take a shot of espresso or Moka pot coffee into a serving mug, pour the milk with foam over espresso. Make sure you get thick layer of milk foam top, if you can’t manage to get it by pouring then just scoop it with a help of spoon. For garnish, add whipped cream on the top and sprinkle some freshly grated nutmeg. For a vegan option try almond milk instead of regular cow milk.

Read Also Three coffee recipes to try with a twist for an enticing cuppa experience

Witch’s 3 Spice Coffee

This simple French press coffee is flavourful, easy to make, and with an amazing aroma.

Ingredients

60gm ground coffee/French press Coffee

200 ml water

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

3 cloves

3 small cinnamon stick, Demerara Sugar for sweetness, and whipped cream-soy cream.

Directions

Combine the coffee, water and spices into a French press, brew it for 3-4 minutes, probably a little longer if you want your coffee to be more strong and spicy. Strain to remove the spices and pour the coffee into a coffee into glass mug, add demerara for sweetness. For creamer options add a swirl of whipped cream on the top, sprinkle some demerara and cinnamon.

Mexican Dark Mocha

Enrico Mantegazza

This coffee is the perfect combination of strong, freshly brewed coffee, chocolate, and spices. You’ll love the sweetness of chocolate and spice flavors of cinnamon and cayenne pepper with richness of whipped cream on the top.

Ingredients

30ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

pinch of cinnamon

pinch of cayenne pepper

200 ml milk

15ml dark chocolate sauce/ bitter chocolate

15ml vanilla syrup

Cinnamon sticks, whipped cream, chocolate shavings,optional, garnish

Directions

Add the coffee grounds and cinnamon together while brewing in a Mokapot. Take espresso or brewed mokapot coffee in a cup, add dark chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and a little extra cinnamon powder with cayenne pepper. pour boiled hot milk into cup and top with whipped cream and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or chocolate shavings, and add a cinnamon stick, if desired. Enjoy immediately.

Maple and Ginger Iced Latte

Kondratova Ekaterina

This easy to make iced latte is magical! It’s spicy, calming, delicious and must try coffee.

Ingredients

45ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

20ml maple syrup

Cinnamon 1 stick

Inch of fresh ginger

200 ml milk

6-8 ice cubes

Directions

In a pan take milk, maple syrup, grated fresh ginger and cinnamon stick, simmer it for 5 to 10 minutes to make this milk more flavourful. Cool-down this milk and remove these cinnamon sticks and ginger pieces with the help of a strainer. In a glass take 6-8 ice cubes, add coffee and top it with flavourful milk. For garnish, rim serving glass with maple syrup and cinnamon powder.

Recipes by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India