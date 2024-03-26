'Gutless Foodie' Blogger Natasha Diddee Dies At 50, Husband Shares Heart-Touching Post On Instagram

Natasha Diddee, famous food blogger, died on Sunday (March 24) at the age of 50 | X/Instagram

Natasha Diddee, a chef and a popular food blogger, also known as the "gutless foodie", died on Sunday (March 24), the famous food blogger's family announced. Diddee, whose Instagram bio reads, "Lost my entire stomach to stress. Chosen living over existing. I am #thegutlessfoodie," had her entire stomach removed following a tumour diagnosis and surgery in 2012.

Natasha's Struggles And Never-Say-Die Attitude

Natasha fought back in life even after the life-threatening tumour and the difficult road to recovery. She decided to turn her love for cooking and food into a passion and ran a successful Youtube channel.

Sad News Of Natasha's Death Shared By Husband

The heartbreaking annoucement was made by Natasha's husband on her Instagram account. "It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie. We lost her in the early morning of March 24th, 2024 in Pune, India," read the post.

