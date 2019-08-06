Gursimran Singh to be the next Arijit Singh of India

Gursimran Singh who sizzled the music world with his astounding persona and charm and mesmerising voice is all set to enter the b'town world.
That's right a birdie informed us about the singer signing a well renowned banner for his musical debut in bollywood.
Extracting emmence fame and fan fam from a number of albums, Gursimran is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline.
The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Gursimran has given a number of hits such as Gal dil di, Russida ni hunda, Baapu, Moved on, Agg, Yaari produced by Nav Sandhu and many more.
