Gurbaksh Chahal’s Taara Labs is giving a boost to AI start-ups across the world

<p>While most people take up mundane 9-5 jobs to obtain financial security, some are meant to pursue adventure and excitement. With sheer hard work, determination, and the will to make a name for themselves, these risk-takers set an example for others to follow. Not many have the courage to place a gamble where they could lose their all, but that did not stop Gurbaksh Chahal from investing all his time and money in what he truly believed in.</p><p>Born in Punjab to a middle-class family, Chahal moved to San Jose, California when he was only four. He realized at a very young age that he did not want to get stuck in the rut of a mundane job. Having already decided what he wanted to do with his future, Chahal dropped out of high school to give Internet Advertising a shot. By the age of 25, he had successfully founded two internet advertising companies—ClickAgents and BlueLithium, one of which was sold to Yahoo for $300 million.</p><p>"Start-ups stand little chance of making it. Sadly, three out of four companies are doomed to fail. But not your company, your company can be one of the few that succeed — if you're willing to listen to the right advice and steer clear of making the fatal mistakes that many entrepreneurs make," says Chahal. </p><p>The serial entrepreneur that he is, Chahal has founded multiple internet advertising companies, some of which are were acquired by bigger networks. Known as the secret millionaire, Chahal is a tech mogul that people in the industry look up to. Using his years of experience in technology, Chahal founded Taara Labs—an incubator to build companies and solve problems in the field of Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Data Sciences. </p><p>At the moment, Taara Labs has over seven billion connected IoT devices globally, and the number is expected to cross 22 billion in the next seven years. There has been an exponential growth in data since the beginning of the digital era, and it is only bound to improve further as we get more technologically sound. </p><p>Taara Labs is constantly developing its computational abilities and machine learning algorithms to keep up with the latest advancements. It is creating faster and stronger computers that are capable of processing data faster than ever before. Chahal realizes that the industry is trying to create new opportunities and be prepared for the challenges that might come along the way, and he is dedicated to helping these companies stay ahead of the curve. </p><p>Chahal is also a major philanthropist, having founded the Chahal Foundation after the Wisconsin Sikh Temple shooting to create awareness about hate crimes. The foundation also provides scholarships, takes disaster relief measures and helps improve schooling in third-world countries.</p><p>Gurbaksh Chahal has bagged many awards and accolades in his fruitful career, from winning the prestigious Leaders in Management Award by Pace University to appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The young entrepreneur has come a long way since he started out, and through his story sets a fine example of how aspiring entrepreneurs can achieve their career goals through dedication and perseverance.</p>