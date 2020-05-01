Gujarat Day 2020: Significance and all you need to know why it is celebrated on May 1

While the whole world celebrates May 1 as International Labour day; for people in Gujarat, May 1 is celebrated as 'Gujarat Day'. The day is significant for Maharashtra as it was on May 1 when the state was formed, 58 years ago.

In 1956, under the States Reorganisation act, most states were reorganized along THE linguistic lines. However, this act actually consolidated Gujarati and Marathi speaking areas together leading to agitation in both these regions.

Mahagujarat movement, known as Mahagujarat Andolan locally, was a political movement demanding the creation of the state of Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking people from the bilingual Bombay state of India in 1956. It succeeded in the formation of Gujarat, as well as the Marathi-speaking Maharashtra state, on 1 May 1960.

Every year May 1 is observed as a public holiday. On this day, educational institutes, banks, government offices and several establishments remain shut.

While every every year this day is celebrated with fervour, this year amid the coronavirus lockdown, the streets will remain empty as people continue to practise social distancing by not venturing out from their houses.