Guiding Light: Understand your own importance

I have to make a very, very simple request to you that assume your powers. Assume! You are realised souls now. With this personality you will really enhance the beauty of Sahaja Yoga. Unless and until there are flowers on the tree, the tree has no meaning. And the flowers have to be there! They don’t hide; have you ever seen any flower hiding itself? They cover the whole of the body of the trees, and fragrant, assuming their own powers. And the fragrance springs.

Everybody knows the flowers are up, all the bees are round there. That’s how you have to be. Assume your powers – inside, outside, both. Not only inside, outside also. And they will be amazed at your confidence, at your compassion, at your capacities; and the greatest of all, the complete vidya, the complete knowledge of Sahaja Yoga, the complete knowledge of Kundalini, the complete knowledge of Divine which you have. All right? Sahaja yoga meditation is effortless.

You try to be in thoughtless state. Allow the thoughts that come when you close your eyes. If you are attentive after closing eyes, you will find gap between two thoughts (Vilamba) after number of thoughts. Your attention makes the gap longer, when you feel the silence in thoughtless state. Meditate for five-ten minutes before going to bed at night and 5-10 minutes when you get up in the morning. All pervading power of the divine helps you to be silent, peaceful and satisfied and achieve your self-realisation.

-By Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi