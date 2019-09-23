Guiding Light: The Sun will shine again

Life is not a steadily rising upward slope of success, neither is it a downward spiral of doom. Without exception, everyone experiences both highs and lows. We learn the lessons that we need during the bad times, and gain the confidence we require to live during the good. Life is made interesting only when it is a fine balance of both. However, when things do not go our way, curb the unedited flurry of pessimism. Understand that life has presented you with an opportunity to learn and, accordingly pause.

Whether in happiness or in times of distress, we must practise the pause. Even when your joy bubbles over, infuse calmness into it by breathing. When you are about to fly off the handle, rein it in by slamming the brakes hard through a pause. A pause in thought, speech or action can be formed with a deep breath or through a patient smile.

Any kind of panic causes disturbance to your body and mind. Incessantly pondering over a solution in a negative state of mind will lead you towards stress without bringing the solution any closer. Inserting a pause allows you to calm down. Wait for the morning sun and, you will see that everything is back to normal. Not only have you provided rest for your mind by being calm, but you feel renewed positivity with a new day. Once you are able to integrate this system into your life, you will know happiness.

It is very crucial to remember that everything needs its own time to manifest. Exercise patience and try to view your circumstances lovingly, rather than with fear. Wait until the metaphorical dawn arrives on an unpleasant situation, then your life will see light and happiness. Follow this to avoid hurting yourself or those around you. With the power of positivity and time, it is possible to regain anything. Overrule the dangerous tendency of assumptions or reading too much into anything. Your optimism will surely hold you in good stead ushering a brand new morning filled with the promise of victory into your life.

— Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Guide & Yoga Master