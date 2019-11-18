Guiding Light: Right steps at the right time

This beautiful planet known as the Earth offers everything that she has with arms wide open. As inhabitants of this place, we have every right to make the best of this life in the path that we choose. In order to make this life a success, there are a few parameters one should follow. A good amount of planning is required to generate a result that is positive in nature. Every day requires us to make decisions, no matter how small. With this, we exercise the power of freewill and accordingly carve out the road which we will take. Your every thought, and every choice will lead you down a different path. It is helpful to realise where you are headed, or at least know the direction in which you wish to travel. Then, also ask yourself this question. Are you aligned with your goals? If you are not, then the outcome will also not be assuredly positive.

To materialise any goal, it is first important to be aligned. Spend some time in introspection to find out how you want to see yourself. One very crucial element in this process is that we need to take the right steps at the right time. When you see an opportunity opening up, take it. Is there something that you really want? It could be a job, an audition, or even a trip? When you are filled with conviction about what you need, then there will be no hesitation. Jump at every chance to advance towards your goals or your dreams.

A useful tip is that you could learn from your mistakes, we all make them and they are valuable in teaching us lessons. But is it possible that learn from other people’s mistakes as well? Take for an example smoking of cigarettes. This is a habit that is unhealthy and everywhere we have advertisements screaming of its ill-effects. Life often has a way of communicating with those who are listening. Like the red light at a traffic signal which commands that you stop, or the green light that gives you the go-ahead. Similarly, let us learn to read life’s guiding signals to us in order to take the right steps at the right time.

— Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide