Gudi Padwa 2026: Top Spots To Witness Iconic Shobha Yatra On February 19 In Mumbai & Thane; Everything You Should Know | Credits: rohitsolanki09 | sanket_snapsworld_07 | gir_girya

Gudi Padwa is almost here, and Mumbaikars are gearing up to celebrate the festival with grand Shobha Yatras (processions) across the city. Known for their vibrant energy and cultural richness, these processions bring together thousands of people dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

From nauvari sarees and pheta-clad men to powerful dhol pathaks, the streets transform into a lively celebration filled with music, colours and community spirit. The Shobha Yatras also feature live performances, mythological tableaux, decorative floats, bike rallies, social awareness themes and fundraisers, making them one of the most awaited highlights of the festival.

Top Shobha Yatra Spots In Mumbai & Thane

Girgaon

Girgaon offers one of the most iconic Gudi Padwa processions in the city. This year, the excitement is even higher as Maharashtra’s award-winning tableau from the Republic Day Parade 2026 is expected to be part of the celebrations, making it a must-visit.

Shivaji Park

Dadar’s Shivaji Park hosts a large-scale Shobha Yatra known for its energetic crowd and grand celebrations. Expect music, dance, traditional outfits and high enthusiasm, but be prepared for heavy crowds.

Ganesh Mandir

Dombivli sees one of the biggest Gudi Padwa gatherings, starting with the hoisting of the Gudi at the temple. The celebrations include mass prayers, cultural performances, and festive treats like puran poli, shrikhand and aamras.

Ram Maruti Mandir

Thane is famous for its grand Swagat Yatra, which begins near Kopineshwar Temple and passes through Talao Pali. The procession features tableaux, bike rallies and cultural showcases.

Kalyan

Often underrated, Kalyan’s Shobha Yatra starts from the Commissioner Bungalow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and moves towards Durgadi Fort road, offering a grand yet less crowded experience.

Apart from these, smaller celebrations also take place in areas like Lalbaug, Vile Parle and Ghatkopar.

Things To Keep In Mind:

-Reach between 7–8 AM to catch the main procession and avoid peak crowds.

-Wearing traditional attire helps you blend in and enhances the festive vibe.

-Carry a water bottle as mornings can get hot and humid.

-Traditional wear can get uncomfortable in crowded processions, choose something manageable and plan beforehand.

-Parking near these areas can be difficult and exiting early may become a hassle.