Gudi Padwa 2024: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

Gudi Padwa is one of the biggest festival of Maharashtra. | FPJ/Canva

Gudi Padwa 2024 is celebrated on the 9th April. | FPJ/Canva

It is celebrated along with the beginning of Chaitra Navratri and Ugadi festival. | FPJ/Canva

People celebrate Gudi Padwa by decorating their houses, cooking food and making puran poli, and performing rituals of the festival. | FPJ/Canva

Dress up in traditional attire with Paithani silk saree and kurta for the celebration of the festival. | FPJ/Canva

Celebrate the occasion of Gudi Padwa with your friends and family. | FPJ/Canva