Gudi Padwa 2020: We've locked down the best delicacies to chase away your quarantine blues

The impact of coronavirus has casted its dark shadow on Gudi Padwa, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Maharashtra. Gudi Padwa is celebrated as Maharashtra new year. But this time the celebrations, however, look bleak because of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Gudi Padwa (being celebrated today) being a harvest festival that marks the traditional new year for the Maharastrians, food plays a very culturally important role in the celebration. Keeping our families and ourselves engaged in some fun food making, will help us get through all of the quarantine blues.
Sharing some insights on how to over come quarantine blues, Chef Devwrat Jategaokar, who had set a world record by making 6.5 foot Trimurti by using margarine, said, “Plan a menu together, and involve each member in preparation or cooking. I bet it will bring all the member more closer and lifetime memories will be created.”
Chef Kuldeep Garude, Executive Chef, Elior India, said, “Due to sedentary lifestyle since lockdown, one needs to take care of eating habits suitable to same. However, we will not miss Gudi Padwa celebrations through some festive special yet healthy recipies.”
Echoing Chef Garude’s sentiments, Chef Devwrat further added, “Taking care of your family and self is at most important during this testing times. One way is to look at it positively, that you get to spend time with your family and celebrate Gudi Padwa by cooking up your favorite gudi padwa delicacies. I think cooking with family is one of the healthiest and happiest things anyone can do. Many of my memories stem from experiences I had in the kitchen with some member of my family, and I wouldn't trade those times for a lifetime of dining out. While cooking together, food doesn't always turn out perfectly, but no matter what the outcome, there is always a great memory or story to tell. Cooking as a family loved ones brings us together because we are able to share our culture and heritage through food and give each other nourishment.”
Here some fun Gudi Padwa recipes:
Recipes from Chef Devwrat Jategaokar:
1. Aamrakhanda Poori
4 cup curd
2 fresh Alphonso mango pulp
3 pinch - Nutmeg powder
1 pinch saffron strands
¾ th cup powdered sugar or as required
Instructions:
Hung the curd in a muslin, kitchen napkin for 5-6 hours.
Puree the mangoes.
Add the thick hung curd to the blender along with nutmeg powder, saffron and sugar and mango pulp
Blend till smooth
Pour Amrakhand in serving bowls. Chill it in refrigerator. Serve along with hot pooris
Chill and serve the amrakhand with some pooris or just have it plain.
2 Dates Dryfruit Kheer
10 Seedless Dates( khajoor)
1 cup full fat milk for soaking
3 cup full fat milk
1/4th cup Almonds
Sugar- 3 tsp
Charoli- 3 tsp
Raisins-3 tsp
Cardamom powder-2 pinch Kesar-2 pinch
Method-
Soak dates, almonds 1 cup warm milk for about 30 minutes.
Grind them along with milk to fine paste
Add a tablespoon of ghee in a medium saucepan kept on medium heat and once it melts, add few raisins. Fry for few seconds and remove on a plate
In the same saucepan, boil 3 cups of milk on high heat.
Once it comes to rolling boil, add Charoli, lower the heat. Keep it on low and add saffron strands
Add raisin along with the dates and nuts paste to it. Add sugar, cardamom powder. Boil for 2 mins.
Cool it down. Refrigerate it. Serve chilled
2. Dates Dryfruit Kheer
10 Seedless Dates( khajoor)
1 cup full fat milk for soaking
3 cup full fat milk
1/4th cup Almonds
Sugar- 3 tsp
Charoli- 3 tsp
Raisins-3 tsp
Cardamom powder-2 pinch Kesar-2 pinch
Method-
Soak dates, almonds 1 cup warm milk for about 30 minutes.
Grind them along with milk to fine paste
Add a tablespoon of ghee in a medium saucepan kept on medium heat and once it melts, add few raisins. Fry for few seconds and remove on a plate
In the same saucepan, boil 3 cups of milk on high heat.
Once it comes to rolling boil, add Charoli, lower the heat. Keep it on low and add saffron strands
Add raisin along with the dates and nuts paste to it. Add sugar, cardamom powder. Boil for 2 mins.
Cool it down. Refrigerate it. Serve chilled.
Recipes from Chef Kuldeep Garude:
1. Multigrain Thalipeeth with roasted tomatoes and peanut chutney
Serves: 2
QTY UNIT INGREDIENTS COMMENTS
100 GM ATTA
100 GM BAJRA FLOUR
50 GM BESAN
50 GM RICE FLOUR
50 GM RAJGIRA FLOUR
50 GM CHOPPED ONION
5 GM GREEN CHILI CHOPPED
10 GM FRESH CORRIANDER
2 GM RED CHILI POWDER
2 GM TURMERIC POWDER
2 GM CORRIANDER POWDER
2 GM CUMIN POWDER
PINCH SALT
50 GM REFINED OIL
100 GM TOMATO
50 GM PEANUTS ROASTED
20 Gm Garlic
2 Gm MUSTARD SEEDS
2 GM CURRY leaves
METHODS OF PREPARATION
THALIPEETH
1. Mix all flours and roast in a pan till raw smell goes off.
2. Add all spices powder mentioned above
3. Add some oil, chopped onion, green chili, coriander and salt
4. Add adequate water and form a dough.
5. Portion out dough and form small balls
6. Roll into chapati shape but little thicker version
7. Roast it on griddle with some oil till crispy on both sides.
CHUTNEY
1. Take fresh tomato, garlic, green chili and coriander
2. Cut tomato into cubes, roughly chopped chili and garlic
3. Take oil in pan , add chopped chili, garlic and tomato and fry well
4. Roast peanuts in griddle separate
5. Mix peanut and tomato mixture with salt in mixer grinder till course chutney consistency
6. Temper chutney with curry leaves and mustard seeds
2. Low fat Shrikhand sundae with fresh fruits and chia seeds
Serves: 2
QTY UNIT INGREDIENTS COMMENTS
200 GM GREEK YOGURT
2 TSP SUGAR FREE (ANY SUGAR SUBSTITUTE)
PINCH SAFFRON STARNDS
2 GM GREEN CARDOMOMN
½ NO APPLE
½ NO KIWI
2 NO STRAWBERRIES
10-12 NO GRAPES
30 GM CHIA SEEDS
150 ML MILK
METHODS OF PREPARATION
1. Soak Chia Seeds in Milk Overnight.
2. Soak saffron in 50 ml milk and warm a bit.
3. Cut fresh fruits in small dices
4. Puree strawberry and keep aside
5. Hang Greek yogurt in strainer for 1 hour
6. Add sugar free, milk based saffron strands and cardamom powder to yogurt
7. Cream hung yogurt nicely till cardamom and saffron flavors blends well
8. Strain chia seeds from milk and keep separate.
9. Take Parfait/ Sundae glass and start layering Shrikhand
10. First add Strawberry puree at Bottom
11. Top with some shrikhand, then top some chia seeds and fresh fruits
12. Repeat above step twice.
13. Garnish with remaining chia seeds and fresh fruits and strawberry puree.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)