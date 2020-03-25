Gudi Padwa 2020: We've locked down the best delicacies to chase away your quarantine blues

The impact of coronavirus has casted its dark shadow on Gudi Padwa, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Maharashtra. Gudi Padwa is celebrated as Maharashtra new year. But this time the celebrations, however, look bleak because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Gudi Padwa (being celebrated today) being a harvest festival that marks the traditional new year for the Maharastrians, food plays a very culturally important role in the celebration. Keeping our families and ourselves engaged in some fun food making, will help us get through all of the quarantine blues.

Sharing some insights on how to over come quarantine blues, Chef Devwrat Jategaokar, who had set a world record by making 6.5 foot Trimurti by using margarine, said, “Plan a menu together, and involve each member in preparation or cooking. I bet it will bring all the member more closer and lifetime memories will be created.”