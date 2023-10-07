Grammy-Winning Band Snarky Puppy Announce India Tour; Check Details

Snarky Puppy | Instagram/ Snarky Puppy

Its raining! Good news for all music lovers! Snarky Puppy, the popular jazz-fusion band, is coming to India in December for two outdoor concerts in Mumbai and Gurugram. The five-time Grammy-winning band is returning to the country nearly a decade after their debut in 2014.

The band will be performing live in Mumbai's Bayview Lawns on December 2 and Gurugram's DLF Cyberhub on December 3. There may be more artists added to the lineup for the shows, including UK group High Fade, who will play funk and disco music.

Snarky Puppy is an American jazz fusion band formed in 2004 by bassist and primary composer Michael League. This eclectic collective boasts up to 25 members who rotate regularly. Their music is a fusion of various jazz styles, rock, world music, and funk, earning them five Grammy Awards.

What sets the band apart is their commitment to creative collaboration and musical exploration. Their latest Grammy-winning album, "Empire Central," released in September 2022, exemplifies their bold and versatile sound. Featuring 16 new compositions, the album reflects their musical growth while staying true to their cultural roots and venturing into uncharted musical territories.

Tickets

The ticket price starts at 2,500 INR, and premium tickets range from 3,500 INR.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)